One woman hopped on the bucket dance challenge and showed off her impressive move

The footage gained a massive attraction online, gearing over 1.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the lady's clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

A makoti in South Africa did not back down from the latest dance challenge. She hopped on to showcase her killer moves.

A Makoti twerked in the Bucket Dance Challenge in a TikTok video. Image: @melody_slvatore

Source: TikTok

Makoti twerks in buck it challenge

One lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @melody_slvatore, set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive dance moves in a clip making rounds on social media.

The makoti can be seen busting off some fantastic moves in the footage shared on the video platform. @melody_slvatore first started with a few dance steps and ended off by twerking.

The TikTok video caught the attention of many people online, clocking over 1.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

The lady's dance moves amuse netizens

The makoti's moves entertained people, who rushed to the comments section to crack jokes while others simply gushed over her dancing skills.

Phili Ngcobo was stunned:

"My jaw is on the floor."

Teballo37 shared:

"I did this for my husband yesterday, and did that man not laugh at me. I’m not alone."

Mellowfromtheneen cracked a joke, saying:

"I know a retired baddie when I see one."

Mbasa expressed:

"Am I still alive the shock I got I yoh my heart."

KumZ- noise wrote:

"You won, challenge closed."

Angelica commented:

"Period no marriage formed shall stop you from anything."

Man's impressive dance moves in bucking challenge go viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that one man set the internet ablaze with impressive dance moves in a video making rounds online.

The clip shared by @sandi_sm on the video platform shows a man busting some killer dance moves as he took part in the bucking challenge. @sandi_sm can be seen dressed in green as he wowed the online community with his impressive moves, which caught the attention of many people on TikTok.

