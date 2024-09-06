Former radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has threatened FlySafair after he was issued a suspension letter

Ngizwe Mchunu went viral after a video of him causing trouble at the King Shaka airport circulated

South African internet users slammed Ngizwe and advised him to not stir trouble that he cannot control

Ngizwe Mchunu wants FlySafair to apologise to him after they sent him a letter of suspension following his behaviour at an aircraft recently.

Ngizwe Mchunu on being suspended from FlySafair

The former Ukhozi FM host, Ngizwe Mchunu, went on a rant and threatened FlySafair because he was suspended from travelling with them.

Mchunu was the talk of the town after a trending video of him going back and forth with a flight attendant at the King Shaka airport circulated.

The self-proclaimed president of the Bhinca Nation gave them seven days to apologise to him and the entire Zulu Kingdom. He said it was his duty to sing a traditional Zulu song and pay respect to "our God."

"We did not commit any crime. If we did, why are we not arrested?" Mchunu asked.

He further turned this into a racial issue and compared the alleged treatment black people received as opposed to the other races. Mchunu also mentioned that he wishes to speak to the CEO of the airline.

@_mashesha shared a snippet of the video. Watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe threatening airline

X users slammed Ngizwe, and many are concerned that he cannot see where he went wrong. These are the varying responses below:

@kaMalambule argued:

"I hate to agree with Ngizwe a bit. Man has a point regarding how African natives are just not ‘permitted’ to honour their ways in such spaces."

@mykhails shared:

"He needs to grow up."

@NtombeNj corrected:

"I am Zulu. I support @FlySafair ! We can’t be misbahiving and hide behind a respected culture. In fact this guy is misleading the youth. He must be called to order!"

Ngizwe Mchunu drags Floyd Shivambu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu dragged the newly appointed MK Party national organiser, Floyd Shivambu.

Ngizwe said Floyd should avoid travelling to KwaZulu-Natal, alleging that they destroyed VBS. Mchunu's words left a bitter taste in many people's mouths, and they called him out for being disrespectful.

