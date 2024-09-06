Ngizwe Mchunu Threatens Airline After Being Suspended for Misconduct, Demands Apology
- Former radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has threatened FlySafair after he was issued a suspension letter
- Ngizwe Mchunu went viral after a video of him causing trouble at the King Shaka airport circulated
- South African internet users slammed Ngizwe and advised him to not stir trouble that he cannot control
Ngizwe Mchunu wants FlySafair to apologise to him after they sent him a letter of suspension following his behaviour at an aircraft recently.
Ngizwe Mchunu on being suspended from FlySafair
The former Ukhozi FM host, Ngizwe Mchunu, went on a rant and threatened FlySafair because he was suspended from travelling with them.
Mchunu was the talk of the town after a trending video of him going back and forth with a flight attendant at the King Shaka airport circulated.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The self-proclaimed president of the Bhinca Nation gave them seven days to apologise to him and the entire Zulu Kingdom. He said it was his duty to sing a traditional Zulu song and pay respect to "our God."
"We did not commit any crime. If we did, why are we not arrested?" Mchunu asked.
He further turned this into a racial issue and compared the alleged treatment black people received as opposed to the other races. Mchunu also mentioned that he wishes to speak to the CEO of the airline.
@_mashesha shared a snippet of the video. Watch it below:
Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe threatening airline
X users slammed Ngizwe, and many are concerned that he cannot see where he went wrong. These are the varying responses below:
@kaMalambule argued:
"I hate to agree with Ngizwe a bit. Man has a point regarding how African natives are just not ‘permitted’ to honour their ways in such spaces."
@mykhails shared:
"He needs to grow up."
@NtombeNj corrected:
"I am Zulu. I support @FlySafair ! We can’t be misbahiving and hide behind a respected culture. In fact this guy is misleading the youth. He must be called to order!"
Ngizwe Mchunu drags Floyd Shivambu
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu dragged the newly appointed MK Party national organiser, Floyd Shivambu.
Ngizwe said Floyd should avoid travelling to KwaZulu-Natal, alleging that they destroyed VBS. Mchunu's words left a bitter taste in many people's mouths, and they called him out for being disrespectful.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za