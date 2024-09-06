Global site navigation

Ngizwe Mchunu Threatens Airline After Being Suspended for Misconduct, Demands Apology
Ngizwe Mchunu Threatens Airline After Being Suspended for Misconduct, Demands Apology

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Former radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has threatened FlySafair after he was issued a suspension letter
  • Ngizwe Mchunu went viral after a video of him causing trouble at the King Shaka airport circulated
  • South African internet users slammed Ngizwe and advised him to not stir trouble that he cannot control

Ngizwe Mchunu wants FlySafair to apologise to him after they sent him a letter of suspension following his behaviour at an aircraft recently.

Ngizwe Mchunu has threatened an Airline.
Ngizwe Mchunu reckons FlySafair owes him and the Zulu Kingdom an apology. Image: Luba Lesolle
Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe Mchunu on being suspended from FlySafair

The former Ukhozi FM host, Ngizwe Mchunu, went on a rant and threatened FlySafair because he was suspended from travelling with them.

Mchunu was the talk of the town after a trending video of him going back and forth with a flight attendant at the King Shaka airport circulated.

The self-proclaimed president of the Bhinca Nation gave them seven days to apologise to him and the entire Zulu Kingdom. He said it was his duty to sing a traditional Zulu song and pay respect to "our God."

"We did not commit any crime. If we did, why are we not arrested?" Mchunu asked.

He further turned this into a racial issue and compared the alleged treatment black people received as opposed to the other races. Mchunu also mentioned that he wishes to speak to the CEO of the airline.

@_mashesha shared a snippet of the video. Watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe threatening airline

X users slammed Ngizwe, and many are concerned that he cannot see where he went wrong. These are the varying responses below:

@kaMalambule argued:

"I hate to agree with Ngizwe a bit. Man has a point regarding how African natives are just not ‘permitted’ to honour their ways in such spaces."

@mykhails shared:

"He needs to grow up."

@NtombeNj corrected:

"I am Zulu. I support @FlySafair ! We can’t be misbahiving and hide behind a respected culture. In fact this guy is misleading the youth. He must be called to order!"

Ngizwe Mchunu drags Floyd Shivambu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu dragged the newly appointed MK Party national organiser, Floyd Shivambu.

Ngizwe said Floyd should avoid travelling to KwaZulu-Natal, alleging that they destroyed VBS. Mchunu's words left a bitter taste in many people's mouths, and they called him out for being disrespectful.

Source: Briefly News

