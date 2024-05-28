The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is still ongoing, but there is drama brewing within the case

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was accused of colluding with the state by two defence counsels

Netizens are growing tired of the case and are hoping that justice will prevail once and for all

Ratha Mokgoatlheng, the judge working on the Senzo Meyiwa case, was recently accused of conspiring with the state. In a heated exchange with Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, he threatened to sue him.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is faced with allegations of colluding with the state, but he has fought back. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Drama brews in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, 28 May, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng and Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu had a heated back-and-forth. This resulted in the Judge getting slammed with accusations that he was plotting with the state.

X page @newslivesa shared a snippet from the proceedings where the Judge retaliated and stated that he wished to sue Advocate Mngomezulu for his claims.

"Tempers flared in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial today as defence counsel for accused 1 and 2, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, accused Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng of colluding with the state. Judge Ratha threatened to sue Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi discusses case

Netizens weighed in on the clip and shared their mixed views. Here are some of the reactions.

@MagnificentSha5 observed:

"There are many legal casualties in this matter. First, Judge Maumela and Adv. Teffo were suspended, and now it’s this judge. His presiding skills are questionable. He brought emotions into a matter that already has too much of them!"

@VITO_G_Wagon exclaimed:

"This Judge."

@djstago

"The #SenzoMeyiwatrial in a nutshell: This is a farce."

@Tabile_Zukile shared:

"There will be definite appeals after this case; this judge has clashed with almost all these defence lawyers."

@TheGeopol argued:

"No, leave Judge Ratha alone. You don’t know Thulani Mngomezulu. He’s a clown of note. He’s failing to defend his clients and tries any trick in the book to delay and prolong the Senzo Meyiwa trial so he can get paid."

Kelly Khumalo shares why she no longer follows Senzo Meyiwa's case

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo shared her reasons for staying away from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The Empini singer said on Ukhozi FM that she chooses her mental health and lets God handle everything. This is despite her name getting mentioned countless times in the trial. One of the men accused of murdering the former soccer star admitted that he communicated with Kelly Khumalo.

