Senzo Meyiwa passed away nine years ago today and his memory lives on through his legacy as well as his ongoing murder trial

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper's never-ending trial has taken a toll not only on his fans but to his family who still have no answers

Mzansi paid tribute to the soccer star on the ninth anniversary of his passing through social media tributes

Fans remembered Senzo Meyiwa on the ninth anniversary of his death with heartfelt social media posts. Images: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa's legacy is one many soccer fans will cherish for many years. The Orlando Pirates goalie's death on 26 October 2014 gripped the nation and robbed many of his full potential.

Fans paid tribute to Senzo on social media with heartfelt posts honouring his legacy and remembering his impact on South African football as they fight for justice.

Mzansi remembers Senzo Meyiwa

Online users have shared heartfelt posts honouring Senzo Meyiwa on the ninth anniversary of his tragic death:

Tiddom said:

"Today marks exactly nine years since Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was tragically murdered. Rest in peace #SenzoMeyiwa we love you bhakajuju."

yung_pope_official responded:

"We miss you #senzomeyiwa"

smanga5o1 commented:

"Msenzisto. Continue resting in Peace big Dawg."

noxy011 posted:

"Gone to soon captain Meyiwa. R.I.P u will always live in our hearts."

tagorsterling18 said:

"Rest Well Mzansi's finest."

_.kxng._.yashe._ responded:

"Justice for the hero."

phili.le_ngema commented:

"Continue resting in peace."

l3loko posted:

"Rest well, legend. You deserve justice."

Mzansi weigh in on Kelly Khumalo's involvement

Though previously cleared of all charges, some online users are still convinced that Kelly Khumalo should be arrested and gave some reasons why:

Senzo Meyiwa had gone to Vosloorus to see her She had telephone communication with some of the alleged killers weeks before the murder She went to fetch friends and buy booze with Senzo She had dinner with Senzo Meyiwa on that fateful evening She saw when Senzo was shot She put Senzo into his own car and drove him to the hospital She broke news to family and friends that Senzo had died She kept his car days after his murder She held on to his cell phone and did a sim swap shortly after his murder

Netizens weighed in on Twitter (X) user Bra Hloni's post:

bozzie_t said:

"They are going to tell you they are busy with 80 million pages of 'evidence.'"

Lipra_LM responded:

"This is not even rocket science. It's enough information that they can use to throw her behind bars for life."

zakesmdiniso commented:

"South Africa, our land, is alive with possibilities."

b_sigidi posted:

"They're protecting her, I wonder how much she paid for all this."

Sello_Tebogo43 added:

"This will go down in SA as the biggest cover-up in the history of this country, even the NPA doesn't even see all these red flags in this case, as for SAPS, the less said."

Longwe Twala look-alike stuns Mzansi

In more Senzo Meyiwa updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to a frail man who bears a resemblance to Longwe Twala, one of the suspects in Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

Twala was seemingly off the radar for some time although this latest encounter with his look-alike stunned Mzansi, with many convinced that Meyiwa was avenging his death.

However, it appears his trial may take long before a conclusion is reached after some evidence could not be linked to any of the suspects in the murder.

