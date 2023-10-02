Mzansi will be heading to Pretoria High Court on Friday, 6 October, to seek justice for Senzo Meyiwa reportedly

Sinqobile Maphisa, who is the organiser of the march, said it will be a peaceful one

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered on 14 October 2014 at his lover, Kelly Khumalo's house

Senzo Meyiwa's fans are set to march to the Pretoria High Court on Friday, 6 October 2023. Image: Lefty Shivambu, Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Fans of the slain Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's fans joined forces to call for justice. Mzansi has planned to do a peaceful march to the Pretoria High Court.

Senzo Meyiwa's fan's plan a march to High Court

Fans and followers of the goalkeeper have had enough of the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper's murder case going around circles with no solution or justice.

According to ZiMoja, the fans of Senzo Meyiwa are said to be heading to the streets on Friday, 6 October. They will be coming from different parts of the country to march peacefully to the Pretoria High Court.

The organiser of the march, Sinqobile Maphisa, said:

"The agenda includes discussing the need to initiate proceedings for docket 375, apprehending everyone present in the house during Meyiwa's murder, advocating for the release of the five individuals accused in the case, and urging pertinent witnesses to step forward and offer evidence that may aid in resolving the case."

Sinqobile also added that the march would commence at 7am and urged participants who will be joining them to wear a white shirt or a Senzo Meyiwa one.

"This march serves as a rallying cry for all South Africans who value justice and are eager to uncover the truth. It presents a chance for the general public to unite and insist on holding those accountable for Meyiwa's passing. Let us unite and collectively call for justice on behalf of Senzo Meyiwa," Maphisa said.

The goalkeeper was murdered in 2014 on 14 October in Kelly Khumalo's house in Voslosrus, Gauteng.

Chicco Thwala speaks up about Senzo's Murder

Previously, musician Chicco Twala opened up about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. The legendary music producer spoke up about the case following his arrest for allegedly pointing a "toy gun" at two City Power technicians working outside his studios on a Sunday night.

In an interview, the veteran musician shared that singer Kelly Khumalo and his son, Longwe Twala, know who fatally shot the former Orlando Pirates goalie.

Source: Briefly News