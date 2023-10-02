Music lovers gathered in Johannesburg on 30 September to honour the late DJ Sumbody at the Jams on Ice concert, paying tribute to his significant contributions to the music and DJing industries

The event featured performances by renowned artists such as Sjava, Aymos, Nadia Nakai, Da Les, Young Stunna, and DJ Tira.

Event organizer Katlego Bogatsu highlighted DJ Sumbody's dedication as one of the resident DJs for the concert, emphasizing his consistent presence despite a busy schedule

South African music lovers came out in numbers to attend the Jams on Ice concert that was held on Saturday 30 September in honour of DJ Sumbody.

DJ Sumbody was honoured at the Jams on Ice concert in Johannesburg. Image: @djsumbodysa

Mzansi pays tribute to DJ Sumbody

DJ Sumbody may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. The star who died in November 2022 was honoured for his immense contribution to the music and DJing industries.

Fans gathered at the just-ended Jams on Ice concert in Johannesburg to celebrate the late star. Performances at the event included multi-award-winning singer Sjava, Aymos, rappers Nadia Nakai and Da Les, Young Stunna and DJ Tira.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Katlego Bogatsu who was one of the event organisers said they dedicated the event to the late Monate Mpolaye hitmaker because of his contribution to the concert.

Bogatsu said DJ Sumbody was one of their resident DJs and was always available to perform at the Jams on Ice concerts, despite his busy schedule.

"We decided to dedicate this event to him since he was one of our resident deejays of the event and there was never a time he missed being part of it. He had always been available every time we requested that he come and entertain the people of Soweto."

