Chicco Twala has opened up about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. The legendary music producer spoke up about the case following his arrest for allegedly pointing a "toy gun" on two City Power technicians who were working outside his home studios on Sunday night, 1 May.

Chicco Twala said Kelly Khumalo and his son, Longwe, know who shot Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram, @ernest_carry, @SenzoMey1

Source: Twitter

In an interview, the veteran musician shared that singer Kelly Khumalo and his son, Longwe Twala, know who fatally shot the former Orlando Pirates goalie. The Bafana Bafana star was shot dead at the Empini singer's family home.

The South African reports that Chicco told Newzroom Afrika that the eight people who were present when Senzo was slayed know what happened on the fateful night.

"My son, Kelly Khumalo and the others who were present know the truth. Someone cannot be shot in their presence and they are all silent about it. They know who killed Senzo; my son knows, Kelly knows and everyone else who was there knows," Chicco told news anchor, Xoli Mngambi.

Peeps took to the news channel's comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts on Chicco's remarks. Many claimed that he's hiding something regarding Senzo's murder.

Lokie M said:

"He definitely knows something that we definitely don't know. He's dodging questions by not giving straight forward answers."

Mahlatsi Mojela commented:

"This man is a pathological liar. The problem is now he believes his own lies."

Tumi Selepe wrote:

"The story keeps changing. He definitely knows everything, the way he mentions things which are irrelevant when asked a question."

Lwazi Homani said:

"Kelly Khumalo called him instead of Senzo's family members or close friends. She called Twala because you are connected to dirty law officials, prosecutors, etc including Bheki Cele."

Gertrude Mabunda commented:

"Chicco thinks that we are stupid, he is playing a game here."

Itumeleng Montsho wrote:

"He must not say they know who shot Senzo... He must say they 'saw' who shot Senzo... Language is important."

Dumisani Nxumalo added:

"So Kelly called Chicco instead of calling the police."

