Chicco Twala has been arrested for allegedly pointing a toy firearm at a City Powere technician outside his home studios in Johannesburg

The legendary musician threw heavy shade in the direction of people who've been accusing him of protecting his son, Longwe, for his alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the music producer's remarks about his arrest being proof that no one is above the law in Mzansi

Chicco Twala has reportedly shared a statement following his arrest on Monday, 2 May. the legendary music producer was nabbed for allegedly pointing a "toy gun" at City Power technicians on Sunday night.

The technician was with other workers who were installing the network outside his Bloubosrand home studios in Jozi. Chicco was apparently furious because the area had been without power for a few days.

In the statement doing the rounds on Twitter, the musician shared that he thought the technicians were cable thieves. ZAlebs reports that Chicco shared that his arrest proves that no one is above the law in Mzansi.

Chicco has been accused of protecting his son, Longwe, who was allegedly involved in the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalie, Senzo Meyiwa. Chicco shaded his "haters", saying his arrest is "defeat to all the evil people who portray me as a mafia who is behind Senzo Meyiwa’s killing."

He went on to share that some people on social media claimed that he bribed judges and police, including Police Minister Bheki Cele "whom I don’t even know to protect my son".

Peeps took to social media to share mixed reactions to his arrest. Many questioned how he was able to issue the statement while he was in a police cell.

tintswalomegacy said:

"If Chicco Twala escapes this easily, then our allegations about who one of the masterminds behind the Senzo case is will be proved right."

@b_ts016 commented:

"Why would someone in a cell have access to his cellphone, please explain to the layman?"

@elton_newton wrote:

"The Chicco arrest is an act to divert the Senzo Meyiwa smoke. The controlled media will now "focus" on him and forget about Senzo."

@Mizmellow4 added:

"He's trying too hard."

