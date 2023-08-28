Kelly Khumalo has received another lifeline after Sifiso Meyiwa advocated her innocence

The brother to the slain football star weighed in his thoughts during an eNCA interview amid the ongoing trial

Social media users are getting more frustrated with the case going around in circles

Sifiso Meyiwa has weighed in on Kelly Khumalo's relationship with his brother Senzo Meyiwa, saying she loved him. Images: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti, Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, has handed Kelly Khumalo a lifeline amid the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Sifiso Meyiwa admits to Kelly's love for Senzo

In an interview with eNCA, he said he did not believe that Kelly Khumalo would have planned to kill Senzo because she loved him but was sure that she knew exactly what happened in the house on the night of death:

“They are lying that Kelly called the suspects. She, too, should take to the witness stand and explain exactly what happened.

“Kelly would never have planned Senzo’s murder, she loved him as his side-chick although she knew that Mandisa [Senzo’s wife] was in the picture.”

Advocate Mshololo acquits Kelly Khumalo from cellphone evidence

The singer's first lifeline was when the defence discredited witness number four's statement that she was in contact with accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Colonel Lambertus Styen's testimony was dismissed after the cellphone numbers linking Kelly and the suspect could not be verified.

Tweeps getting frustrated with Senzo Meyiwa's case

The streets of Twitter expressed frustration with Sifiso's revelation on eNCA:

@TheRealGobetse was confused:

"Since they know the killers why can’t they deal with them the Zulu way?"

@joseph_lebona motioned:

"He must give the police information asap. He knew who killed his brother but decided to turn a blind eye and fail to approach the police."

@DrMF_Ntuli reminded:

"It's not what you know but what you can prove."

Sifiso Meyiwa points at Longwe Twala

In an earlier Briefly News story, Meyiwa said Longwe Twala's gun killed his brother on 26 October 2014.

He claimed that a credible source told him at the crime scene that the botched robbery was a cover-up.

He added that Longwe had brought the gun to fight with his then-girlfriend Zandie Khumalo.

