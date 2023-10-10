The forensic expert testifying at Senzo Meyiwa's case revealed that the suspects' DNA was not matched to the one found on the hat

This was the same checkered hat that was found on the scene following Meyiwa's murder, according to Mmampshedi Masetla

Netizens were confused as to what state prosecutor Advocate Geroge Baloyi is planning with evidence that weakens his case

Forensic Expert Mmampshedi Mastetla revealed that none of the five suspects' DNA was found on the checkered hat at the scene. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Testimony from forensic expert Mmampshedi Masetla revealed that none of the suspects' DNA was found on the hat at the crime scene.

The explosive testimony was given at the recent Senzo Meyiwa case sitting, and it showed that the hat on the scene may not have belonged to any of the suspects.

Suspects' DNA not found on hat: Expert

Masetla, a senior forensic analyst, revealed on 9 October that reference samples were taken from everyone involved in the case, from the suspects to those in the house.

According to eNCA, The DNA from the five suspects, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli were not found on the hat.

This is in spite of the fact that some witnesses testified that the hat allegedly belonged to one of the suspects. The forensic expert also revealed that Mthokozisi Thwala, Longwe Thwala and Kelly Khumalo's DNAs were excluded from the scene.

Netizens confused about Baloyi's strategy

Netizens on Twitter responded to the surprising turn of events.

Kgopotso asked:

“DNA found on the hat at Meyiwa’s murder scene excludes all suspects. Where is Bheki Cele? We need answers.”

Npemvu Jali Mntlotshane was confused.

“Why did Baloyi bring all this evidence because it exonerates all the accused?"

Podolski remarked:

“These guys are innocent, man.”

Linbdzee Liana wrote:

“Now I’m wondering who Tumelo Madlala saw in the house because he was certain it was Ntanzi.”

Moqhaso trolled the forensic expert.

“This DNS witness seems to have gone to the Lesetja Kganyago school of addressing the people.”

Ugly_duckling was unimpressed.

“So the biased judge towards the defence will not call Baloyi to order for wasting the court’s time.”

A gun belonging to accuser not linked to Meyiwa's death

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the weapon found on the fifth accused was not connected to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

State witness Mandla Masondo admitted under cross-examination that the gun found on Mthobisi Mncube was not used in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. This angered netizens, who reacted in fury.

