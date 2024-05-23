Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu refuted claims that there was communication between Kelly Khumalo and Mthobisi Mncube

An alleged confession by Bongani Ntanzi reportedly implicated Mncube and said Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Khumalo, ordered the hit on the Bafana keeper

Citing two numbers belonging to Khumalo, Mngomezulu argued that there was no contact between the two on the day that Meyiwa was killed

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu disputed that there was communication between Kelly Khumalo and the accused, Mthobisi Mncube.

Source: Getty Images

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu denied communication between Kelly Khumalo and accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

Mngomezulu was cross-examining police data analyst Colonel Gideon Gouws in the Senzo Meyiwa trial at the North Gauteng High Court.

According to SABC News, an alleged confession by accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, implicated Mncube and also stated that Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Khumalo, ordered a hit on the Bafana keeper.

Using two numbers allegedly belonging to Khumalo, Mngomezulu argued that there was no contact between the two on the day that Meyiwa was killed on 26 October 2014. The State, however, challenged this, explaining that previous evidence showed that Khumalo had eight cell phones.

According to Sunday World, due to Gouws’ unavailability on 24 May 2024, the trial was postponed to 27 May 2024.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Analysis of 100 calls between murder accused is wrong

Briefly News reported that evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial revealed extensive communication among suspects Bongani Ntanzi and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The cellphone records revealed that both Ntanzi and Ntuli possessed devices with dual SIM cards, which sheds light on their communication networks.

Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo said the analysis was wrong because the evidence came straight from the investigative officer amid the trial.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News