“Know Your Pockets”: Repossessed X6 Sold for R160k at Auction, Mzansi Responds

A TikTok user shared that an X6 was sold for R160,000 at an auction after it was repossessed from its owner

The silver BMW was sold at Burchmore's after the owner could no longer afford the instalments

Social media users in the video's comment section stated that one could not blame the dealership for the repossession

A pre-loved X6 was sold for R160,000 at a local auction. Images: boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images, @usizilomuntuomnyama/TikTok

Car auctions may be fun, but being the previous owner of a vehicle sold to the public soon after can hurt.

TikTokker @usizilomuntuomnyama shared that this happened to a person who once owned a BMW X6 (although the post mistakenly calls the car an X4). In their TikTok post, the app user uploaded a screenshot of the vehicle being sold at auction.

"The disheartening truth is that the dealership will sell you a car even if you can't afford it. Then, six months down the line, the instalment will become unaffordable, and you'll surrender the car."

The TikTokker added:

"The same dealership will go to the auction at Burchmore's, buy it, and sell it to another customer. Then the cycle continues."

@usizilomuntuomnyama also added a few words of advice in their caption:

"We can beat the system by learning how to live within our means."

Take a look at the post in the picture below:

An individual had to say goodbye to their BMW X6 after it was sold at an auction for R160,000. Image: @usizilomuntuomnyama

Netizens share their thoughts on repossessed car

The TikTok video, which received over half a million views, had hundreds taking to the comment section to share advice and personal experiences about purchasing a car.

@1dr4znonly shared their thoughts:

"You can’t blame the dealership. You should know your affordability."

@hlabane_m told the online community:

"Unfortunately, that's business. Know your pockets, and do research before buying a car."

@mpholetsoalo1 laid down a harsh truth:

"The dealership doesn't sell you a car you can't afford. You are the one who's buying the car that you can't afford."

@bryantrudolph advised internet users:

"Don't live beyond your means. No one cares what car you drive. If they do, they aren't the people you should be around."

