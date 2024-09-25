Thembi Seete's ageless beauty left fans in awe after a viral snap on social media, shared online showcased her in an orange studded outfit with thigh-high boots

Social media users praised her timeless look, with many noting she appears younger than her age

Fans commented on her stunning appearance, comparing her to international stars and praising her fashion sense

Thembi Seete keeps applying pressure with her looks. The star recently left fans asking for notes on how to look young forever after her latest snap went viral on social media.

Thembi Seete wowed fans with her recent picture. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Thembi Seete praised for her timeless beauty

Thembi Seete is the queen she thinks she is. The actress and singer gave Mzansi fashion lovers a run for their money with her recent picture.

A picture of the former Idols SA judge was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News. Thembi served international star vibes in an orange studded outfit paired with thigh-high boots. The caption read:

"Thembi Seete looking incredibly beautiful."

Thembi Seete's pic stuns Mzansi

Social media users praised the media personality for her ageless beauty. Many said the star still looks younger than her age.

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Beyonce was found shaking."

@Afriforeal2 commented:

"She doesn't age."

@The_A_Wagon added:

"She's hot this one, hayi suka, man."

@AgentChitsinde wrote:

"Nice outfit the fashion sense here is out of this world."

@bad_option88 commented:

"Aybo wat happened to the hands emuhle so."

@cadafia_king added:

"She's super super gorgeous and beautiful at her age but still looks this beautiful wow believe marrying someone like her will be a dream to us who's 40+ 👉🔥❤️❤️❤️🤗👌"

@mphakamsenibut3 commented:

"She's ageing back wards this one 🔥🔥❤"

Source: Briefly News