Media personality Gogo Skhotheni wowed social media users with her latest hairstyle. The star, who recently lost her baby boy, Monde Jr, shaved off her hair.

Gogo Skhotheni embraced her bald head in new pictures. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Gogo Skhotheni debuts new hairstyle

Popular media personality and DJ Gogo Skhotheni stunned her fans with her latest hairstyle. The star's new look led many to believe she shaved her hair off as part of the mourning process after losing her son.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Venting Podcast host shared stunning pictures showing her neatly shaven head and beautiful makeup. She cautioned the post:

"Grootman la makeup."

Briefly News spoke to Grace, a professional hairdresser and owner of Rue Styles Braiding Salon, about the importance of maintaining the scalp, even with a bald head. She said it is important to moisturise and exfoliate your scalp to avoid itchiness and dandruff. She said:

"A bald hairstyle is low-maintenance, but it's important to keep the scalp moisturised with hair oils and moisturiser and protected from the sun to avoid dryness or irritation."

She added:

"Regular exfoliation also helps keep the scalp smooth and healthy."

Fans can't get enough of Gogo Skhotheni's new look

Social media users agreed that Gogo Skhotheni ate and left no crumbs with her new look. Many said the star looked more beautiful with a bald head.

@clayf9666 said:

"Wow 😍😍you look more beautiful ka short hair 🥰"

@thembimx commented:

"I'm always here for the eyes 👀 😍"

@lifewithlungile wrote:

"This woman is beautiful man yo😍😍😢😢😢"

@brownie_bella_ commented:

"Haibo guys remember her child was constantly sick and breathing via pipes so deep inside she probably knew that one day he might leave her. In such cases you prepare yourself mentally hle🤦so l don't understand why people are being honestly. Find God yol and leave Gogo alone."

@omuhle_mtimande added:

"🔥Muhle lo girl ngisho ku short-hair shame."

@bridgette.lena.za said:

"Jealous down u eat them alive Gogo 🔥you're so beautiful ❤️"

Gogo Skhotheni honours son Monde Jr at memorial service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Gogo Skhotheni recently buried her son Monde Jr after his untimely passing on Monday, 2 September 2024. Speaking at his memorial service, the DJ shed a few tears as she spoke profoundly of her baby boy.

Traditional healer and DJ Gogo Skhotheni honoured her son Monde Jr at his funeral service, which took place on 7 September 2024 at the House of Tabernacle. The service commenced at 9 AM, and he was later laid to rest at Secunda Cemetery.

