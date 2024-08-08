Murdah Bongz penned a sweet message to his wife, DJ Zinhle, who is celebrating her 20th anniversary as a DJ

The award-winning DJ will be marking her career milestone with a festival called Zee Nation Fest

The doting husband congratulated DJ Zinhle for still being at the top of her game for all of these years

Murdah Bongz is one proud husband, and he is making that very clear for the world to see. The star hailed his wife, DJ Zinhle, for her massive career moves.

Murdah Bongz lauded his wife, DJ Zinhle, for her massive career. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz gushes over DJ Zinhle

Music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz hailed his wife, DJ Zinhle, who holds bragging rights as a DJ. The former Black Motion member sent out a sweet message to her DJ Zinhle, who is celebrating her 20th anniversary as a DJ.

According to DJane, the number one Female DJ in Africa will mark her career milestone with a festival called Zee Nation Fest. Murdah shared a video of her speaking at a press conference and gushed over her.

Murdah Bongz says he is very proud of DJ Zinhle

The doting hubby took to Instagram to congratulate DJ Zinhle on remaining at the top of her game after all these years.

"My wife is giving birth to her 1st ever biggest event baby @zeenationfest. @djzinhle I am so proud of you. I have been watching you go through it all these emotions leading up to Tomorrow. You have outdone yourself not many have seen so many years in the music industry. “PLEASE COME SEE MY WIFE”.

Netizens gush over DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz

Reacting to the post, netizens lauded Murdah Bongz for being a good, supportive husband to DJ Zinhle.

djlaninahbenzbw

"We so proud of your wife. As female djs we see a leader and definitely an inspiration."

lebogang_tebeila

"She’s definitely paving a path for many aspiring artists!! Very inspiring-a true trailblazer!! You are such a lucky man."

sarah_kgadi_aphane

"Keep her Man. Don't get mixed up when you go higher than here. Women will bring themselves all around, but they come to take from you. Dj Zinhle is one of the most powerful women. Harder worker. You won there, my friend. You are blessed."

zinhle9933

"Oh mommy. Women in business. She is my role model guys you can ask my family. They know I go on and on ngaye."

