Award-winning DJ Zinhle has acquired success in the music industry since rising to fame in 2004

The number one Female DJ in Africa has been doing her thing for 20 years, and she announced an anniversary concert to celebrate that

Fans of the businesswoman and reality TV star expressed their eagerness to attend her concert

DJ Zinhle has achieved being the top female DJ in Africa, and she has been doing her thing for 20 years now. To mark this milestone, DJ Zinhle will be having a concert.

DJ Zinhle has announced the ‘20 Years of DJ Zinhle’ concert. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle shares plans for her 20 year anniversary

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle announced that her concert, 20 Years of DJ Zinhle, will be at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

She shared an epic video of her doing her thing behind the decks, and her fans were amped up about this.

"The countdown to the #20YearsOfDJZinhle Concert has officially begun. Will you be there? Save the date: 09 August - NASREC JHB."

DJ Zinhle celebrates 20 years in the industry

The number one Female DJ in Africa has been doing her thing for 20 years since she gained the spotlight in 2004. Giving us timeless hits like My Name Is to Umlilo, and the powerful tune of Indlovu, to her recent work, a love song titled Wena featuring Khanyisa Jaceni, Tycoon, Basetsana and Sly.

Sharing her excitement with her fans, DJ Zinhle said:

"20 years of DJ Zinhle. That’s crazy!!!"

People who worked with DJ Zinhle had only good things to say about her. One of them is her recent collaboration on the song Wena. Basetsana, a vocalist told Briefly News:

"Working with DJ Zinhle was an absolute dream come true, and I had so much fun."

Mzansi cannot wait for the concert

Fans of the businesswoman and reality TV star expressed their eagerness to attend her concert. This is how many people responded.

moozlie:

"The big hair & abs combo is the one I don’t wanna lie to you."

ayanda_sengane:

"When are tickets sales opening? Obvious we coming Mama."

nthatisemoli:

"Tickets? Cause I don't wanna miss out " I BEG"

msnoz17:

"We gonna need you to do the concert in other cities as well ke girl."

samu_mpongo:

"OMG, I am in this video."

zulu.cinderella:

"Listen sister!!!! Most definitely!!! Cannot wait."

amkelanimamtipha:

"Make sure the whole squad is there on that day I love them."

Era By DJ Zinhle bags get people talking

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle became the talk of town after netizens on social media called her out.

A Twitter user posted two pictures, one DJ Zinhle's Era bag and the other a no-name bag from Shein, which looked identical. Netizens were unhappy with the price difference of R375 and called out the DJ for charging her bag with a higher price.

