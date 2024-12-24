DJ Zinhle Excited to Spend Quality Time With Her Husband Murdah Bongz: “He Can’t Escape Me Now”
- DJ Zinhle is spending the festive season with her husband, Murdah Bongz, despite their busy schedules, sharing a sweet video expressing her excitement
- Fans reacted positively to the couple's public display of love, with many commenting on their strong bond
- Relationship expert Paula Quinsee emphasised the importance of mutual respect, trust, and privacy for public couples like DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz
DJ Zinhle is spending the festive season with her family. The media personality shared a sweet video alongside her husband, Murdah Bongz, and expressed her excitement about spending time together.
DJ Zinhle has opened up about how difficult it is to spend time with her family and husband due to their busy schedules. A video of the star's daughter, Kairo Forbes, begging her to come home went viral on social media, leaving fans emotional.
Taking to her Instagram page, DJ Zihle revealed that she will be enjoying the festive season with her man. The couple is one of the most trolled celebrity couples on social media, but they always ignore the naysayers. DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz love showing their love to fans.
"Can’t tell you how exciting it is to finally spend time with him this time of year… mostly because he can’t escape me now! 🎄😂❤️"
Fans react to DJ Zinhle's post
Social media users loved that the celebrity couple took time off their busy schedules to enjoy each other.
@thabs_theconnect commented:
"Love it for you ❤️❤️❤️"
@chris_kaumba wrote:
"Love is in the air ❤️"
@lornz825 added:
"Bestie ❤️❤️❤️Enjoy mama😍😍😍😍"
@unique_msani said:
"One thing about you.... YOU LOVE YOUR MAN 🔥😍❤️ cuteness thing to witness, I swear."
Relationship expert weighs in on navigating the external pressures of social media
Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, relationship expert Paula Quinsee spoke about how couples in the public eye, like DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, can navigate the external pressures of social media.
"It’s important for both partners to remember that their relationship and bond is built on more than social media and requires mutual respect, trust, and honesty, not just what their public image portrays as they are more than just their public side.
It’s critical to set limits on what they will share publicly when it comes to personal moments or challenges to preserve their privacy."
