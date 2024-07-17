Sir Trill seemingly fired more shots at DJ Maphorisa after he posted a clip from his song, Maboko

This after the pair's exploitation drama was exposed, leading Mzansi to see Porry in a completely different light

Mzansi is convinced that the lyrics were directed at Maphorisa, while others are anticipating an Amapiano beef

Sir Trill threw shade at DJ Maphorisa by posting his old song, 'Maboko'. Images: sir_trillsa, djmaphorisa

Sir Trill added fuel to the fire when he shared a video of his song, Maboko, with lyrics seemingly alluding to his drama with DJ Maphorisa.

Sir Trill throws shade at DJ Maphorisa

In the days following the allegations hurled between Sir Trill and DJ Maphorisa, it appears Trill is not yet done bashing Porry.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer posted a clip singing along to his song, Maboko, from his 2022 album, Ghost, featuring Daliwonga and Visca.

In Daliwonga's verse, which Trill sings in the video, he impersonates the famous Maleven and asks for "the money." The verse ends with Daliwonga saying R10K is too little—right after Porry posts receipts that he paid Trill.

While the song spoke of a completely different scenario, it's also bizarre how it relates to Trill's predicament.

Twitter (X) user _BlackZA shared the clip:

Mzansi reacts to Sir Trill's snippet:

Netizens are stunned by Trill's lyrics, with many seeing an Amapiano beef on the horizon:

LuckyMaiwashe suspected:

"Wait, isn’t this old? Probably what got him into trouble in the first place."

__ThapeloM was excited:

"He's coming for him."

YNWA15 wrote:

"Madumane is laughing all the way to the bank after scoring 95% from this diss track."

Praise_Global said:

"I'm sure this is the first piano diss track ever."

MSikholi posted:

"These shots are too heavy!"

L-Tido fires shots at DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to L-Tido standing his ground and firing shots at DJ Maphorisa.

This after Porry lashed out at the rapper over his interview with Sir Trill, seemingly tainted his reputation in the industry, and fans were stunned that Tido, of all people, caught a stray bullet.

