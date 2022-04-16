Famous actress Connie Ferguson recently reacted to one of her scenes from the hit soapie, Generations

Connie was all smiles when her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson showed her the scene where she and her co-star slapped each other

The iconic slap scene took South Africans down memory lane and remembered how fond they were of Generations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Connie Ferguson, the former Generations star was taken down memory lane by her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson who showed her one of her acting scenes from back in the day.

Lesedi shared a clip that has been dubbed the iconic Generations slap scene where Connie and her co-star Sonia Mbele slapped each other on her Instagram page.

Ntombi vs Karabo: Connie Ferguson Confirms Old Generations Slap Scene Was All Real, "We Didn't Fake It"

Source: Instagram

Lesedi said she received a direct message from one of her friends @oratilemogoje who asked her to record her mom's reaction to the slap scene.

Lesedi's caption read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“So I got a DM from @oratilemogoje asking for @connie_ferguson’s reaction to the iconic SLAP video. Soapies in the early 2000s was a different type of drama.”

In the video, Connie is all smiling when she views the video and even laughs after the slaps started flying. While viewing the clip, she makes a joke about her hair being all real and not a weave before confirming that she and Sonia really slapped each other.

“It's the slap. Where did she get this thing? Guys this was my own hair by the way, I'm just saying. That wasn't a weave and that slap landed. It was real. We didn't fake it, it was real.”

Check out the clip:

Old Generations scene takes South Africans down memory lane

Many Instagrammers found the clip amusing and couldn't help remember the good old days when they would tune in to watch Generations. Even celebs like Boity Thulo chimed in about the once-beloved soapie.

Here are some comments:

@boity said:

"I remember the scene! When 8pm was dedicated solely to Generations!! "

@ceecee_ndaba said:

"Lalela! When 8 o’clock was 8 o’clock! "

@mrsmome.m said:

" I remember this we lived for Generations #iconniec"

@toastedberry said:

"Talk about authentic television "

@nakekelwehair said:

"Back when 8pm was very important "

@tellingstorieswithaone said:

"A reaction I expected….I started laughing before she did❤️❤️❤️good old days theng bathing!!!"

@bliss_re said:

"Yazi we come faromg the feud between these 2 was epic"

Connie Ferguson takes part in One Leg dance challenge, Mzansi glad to see her in high spirits

Briefly News previously reported that actress and producer Connie Ferguson is no stranger to spreading a little joy on social media with her dances.

If she's not in the gym with her friends busting up some moves while showing off her killer abs, she's taking part in her youngest daughter's TikTok dances. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to share a TikTok video of herself taking part in the #onelegchallenge.

In the video, the screen boss lady is seen wearing her gym attire and dancing to the song for the challenge with her gorgeous home showing in the background.

In her caption, the actress makes a joke about auditioning for the Tony Award-nominated movie, 'Sarafina':

"Someone take my phone away from me! I couldn’t resist! I should have auditioned for Sarafina! "#onelegchallenge

Source: Briefly News