Ntando Duma got social media users talking when she rocked up at the DSTV Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards in a revealing dress

The famous media personality and actress sported a sheer gown that showed off her beautiful curves

South Africans flocked to the Twitter streets to share mixed reactions to the stunner's outfit; many said it was too revealing

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ntando Duma decided to channel Kim Kardashian and Rihanna and rocked up at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards in a sheer gown.

Ntando Duma turned heads with her revealing dress at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Ntando shared a clip showing off her dress and her beautiful body. The stunner knew the dress was a killer and befittingly captioned the post:

"Disgustingly delicious fine ass mama ENTERED the chat.. tshabang ke fete! I love you @mianodesigns thank you so much for this dress! We DID IT!"

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from social media users reacting to the dress. Many said it was too revealing. Others accused Ntando of wanting to seek attention with her sexy outfit. However, others applauded her for having the courage to rock the daring dress.

@LinahM08 said:

"Ntando Duma's outfit is givingI understand why y'all girlfriends are so angryLike???? Confidence is really important."

@Katlego_mm_ added:

"Nothing wrong with Ntando Duma’s dress…she has a nice body & South Africa should get with times."

@Sthembi20201172 commented:

"And those who have low self esteem and not comfortable with their bodies will speak negative about Ntando Duma... Girl this how awards should look like"

Unathi Nkayi opens up about deleting post with Eswatini royals after realising how much it “Hurt people”

Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi has deleted her post after she was dragged for posing with Eswatini royals. The singer took to the timeline recently to share that she spent the weekend with the royal family.

In the snap that she posted, the veteran radio presenter was posing next to the Queen Mother of Eswatini. She was attending a wedding in the kingdom when the snap was taken.

Peeps took to her comment section on Instagram and told her that the post was "hurtful to the people of Eswatini". Swati people are reportedly faced with turmoil fighting for democracy in the kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News