A beautiful woman took to social media to share images of herself collecting a new car from the dealership

In the Twitter post, Lerato Alexis Falasie expressed her gratitude and disclosed that she bought the whip as a birthday gift to herself

She also said that things have changed and Mzansi netizens gathered in the post comments to celebrate with her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Things have changed for the better for a focused Mzansi queen who smiled all the way to the car dealership recently.

Lerato Alexis Falasie (@Lerato_Falasie) took to social media to share images and announces the news of buying a brand new whip as a birthday gift to herself.

A gorgeous Mzansi lady spoiled herself with a new car for her upcoming birthday. Image: @Lerato_Falasie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Few feelings compare to collecting your new baby and that fresh “new car” smell. While Lerato didn’t reveal the type of car she bought, it is not hard to make out that it's no basic machine.

She captioned her tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Dilo di chenchitse. Soooo grateful to the Most High for this. An early birthday gift from me to me.”

South African social media users flooded Lerato's post with congratulatory messages and well wishes:

@mj_k800 reacted:

“Yesterday's price is no longer today's price. Ka nnete congrats.”

@mullicar said:

“And may the Most High continually flex His muscles in your life as He responds to your petitions.”

@starfaric_m shared:

“Oh how I love seeing black queens win! Congratulations queen, you deserve this!!!✨”

@KnownAssBee reacted:

“Awww congratulations momma.”

@MotsM__ commented:

“Congratulations beautiful girl ❤️”

Stunning mom of 2 celebrates 30th birthday by buying herself a brand new Mercedes Benz A35

In another story, Briefly News reported a beautiful mother of two had Saffas in awe after taking to social media to share how she treated herself for her 30th birthday. Gugu Mkhabela (@gugu_p) posted a video of her at a Mercedes-Benz car dealership as she collected her brand news German machine along with her two adorable tots.

In the captivating clip, Gugu is seen rocking a red dress as she reveals the black, stylish vehicle with much excitement. She is seen driving out of the dealership before the video ends.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News