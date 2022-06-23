A proud mother took to social media to share images of her toddler busy preparing to bake a cake

In the tweet, she revealed that her two-year-old son had developed the chocolate cake recipe over five years

Many Mzansi netizens were left confused and amused by the post as they calculated the numbers and the validity of the child’s expertise

A momma beaming with pride took to social media to share her toddler son’s amazing baking skills.

Twitter user @_Onezwa shared a post featuring images of her child mixing some chocolate cake batter in a bowl on the kitchen counter. She revealed that he has been working on the recipe for a few years now.

One mother is beyond proud of her son's exceptional skills in the kitchen. Image: @_Onezwa/Twitter

In the tweet she wrote:

“Here’s my two-year-old baking a chocolate cake, it’s a recipe he’s developed over 5 years, he set up a tripod to take these pictures. I’m so amazed.”

Now it is hard to miss the fact that her son’s baking expertise exceeds his age, and in true Mzansi fashion, many netizens poked fun at the post, which appears to have been purposely written to cause confusion by the witty mom.

Check out some of the comments on @_Onezwa tweet:

@kenna500000 wrote:

“A two-year-old has developed a recipe for over 5yrs??”

@Penxenxe commented:

“Finally! Chef Phods gets the credit he deserves.”

@danieta_m replied:

“2-year-old with 5 years experience! Inspirational stuff!!!♥️”

@BoozyBacon responded:

“You forgot to mention he was a guest judge on Masterchef Junior.”

@Zenande_Mcfen said:

“Move over Shirley please, it’s Phods' time to shine.”

@SechabaKatutu commented:

“I'm confused but also happy for the kid.”

@namhlablack reacted:

“Okay, but did you tell them all the electrical plugs were rewired by him???”

Adorable video of mom teaching toddler son to do his own laundry goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that children can learn a lot from doing household chores. A proactive mom took to social media to share how she is teaching her toddler son home chores from a young age.

The video was posted on TikTok by Mohammed Yusuf and Aadila (@myxaadila) and shows the mom telling her future daughter-in-law she is welcome before the clip reveals her son doing the laundry with his toy laundry set featuring an ironing board, a washing line, and washing machine.

According to raisingchildren.net, doing chores helps children learn about what they need to do to care for themselves, a home, and a family. They learn skills they can use in their adult lives, like preparing meals, cleaning, organising and keeping a garden.

