Unathi Nkayi has decided to delete her snap with the Eswatini royals after she received backlash on the timeline

The star opened up about why she deleted the post after many people called her put for hanging with the royals while Swati people are reportedly fighting for democracy in the kingdom

The Mzansi media personality removed the pic of herself posing next to the Queen Mother of Eswatini because she saw how much it "hurt people"

Unathi Nkayi has deleted her post after she was dragged for posing with Eswatini royals. The singer took to the timeline recently to share that she spent the weekend with the royal family.

Unathi Nkayi opened up about deleting her post with Eswatini royals.

In the snap that she posted, the veteran radio presenter was posing next to the Queen Mother of Eswatini. She was attending a wedding in the kingdom when the snap was taken.

Peeps took to her comment section on Instagram and told her that the post was "hurtful to the people of Eswatini". Swati people are reportedly faced with turmoil fighting for democracy in the kingdom.

TshisaLIVE reports that Unathi shared that she deleted the post because she saw how much it "hurt people", adding that it was not about the backlash.

"People explained to me what's going on and I did what I thought was right which is to delete."

In the now-deleted post, the star had expressed how much she was honoured to rub shoulders with the royal family, the publication reports.

Unathi Nkayi deleted her pic with the Queen Mother of Eswatini after realising how much she "hurt people".

Ntsiki Mazwai angry Unathi Nkayi is getting gigs after false Sizwe Dhlomo accusations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai was not happy when Unathi Nkayi bagged gigs after she reportedly falsely accused Sizwe Dhlomo of verbally abusing her recently. The opinionated GBV activist wanted the former Idols SA judge to be "cancelled".

The poet was angry because Unathi was announced as the host of the Festive Get Together in The Life Artois after she was fired from Kaya 959. The decision to give Unathi the show rubbed Ntsiki up the wrong way because she almost ended Sizwe's career and reputation "in an act of malice".

Unathi trended on social media when it emerged that she allegedly tried to get Sizwe Dhlomo fired from Kaya 959. She reportedly accused him of verbally abusing her before the station management showed her the door.

