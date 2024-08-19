Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana, are currently on vacation in Rome, Italy

Netizens gushed over the happy South African couple, saying they complement each other well

The DJ shared numerous pictures from their travelling endeavours and shared that they went to Frankfurt, then Rome, and finally, Sweden

One of Mzansi's most loved couples, Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy, is embarking on a vacation together in Rome.

Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana are in Romantic for a vacation. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez and Khulo enjoy Rome

Celebrity couple Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, Khuli Chana, shared some cute vacation pictures. The stars are in Rome, Italy, and they also visited Frankfurt and Sweden.

They shared pictures taken at the La Cucina Nazionale, and they served couple goals.

Netizens gush over Lamiez and Khuli Chana

South Africans gushed over the couple, saying they looked happy and always complemented one another's sense of fashion. Some people poked fun at previous rumours of alleged abuse in Lamiez and Khuli Chana's marriage.

Commenting on @MDNnewss' post, this is what people had to say:

@sind_ATL gushed:

"Representation for the girlies is Everything. May our daughters see you and feel inspired. May all of us feel inspired. YOU are gorgeous."

@__ThapeloM joked:

"People with money it's like they don't have problem. They look cute though."

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"They really love each other. This is what we want to see. Couples taking each other out."

@jawawa95 added:

"What a happy couple."

@EazyDes joked:

"They never take the baby with."

@Lizwilembo mentioned:

"Very stylish parents I love it for them."

@MeshackBevhula added:

"My favourite couple."

@lerat_mokoena added:

"I love you guys so much. I’m so happy to see you guys together viva love. For ever lona man."

