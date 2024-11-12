South African musician Simphiwe Ngema has celebrated her pregnancy with a stunning maternity photoshoot

The singer looked gorgeous, and her supporters gushed at how they loved the pictures

Simphiwe Ngema and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, announced that they are expecting their second baby

Simphiwe Ngema looks beautiful in her maternity looks. Image: Oupa Bopape

Trust Simohiwe Ngema to serve class in her photoshoots. Her recent one featured her beautiful baby bump as she is pregnant with her second baby.

Simz Ngema stuns in maternity photoshoot

Actress and musician Simphiwe Ngema is in celebratory mode as she gives fans a new look at her baby bump.

In a recent Instagram post, Simz showed off her pregnancy glow in a series of professional photoshoots.

Just recently, Simz Ngema and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, who already have a son named Kearabilwe Kemorena Chinyani, announced that they are expecting their second baby.

She had a baby shower and gender reveal, where they announced that the baby is a boy. In a recent post, Simz announced the name of her baby, and it is Kaboentle Tinotenda Chinyani.

Mzansi gushes over Simz and her baby bump

Netizens had only cute things to say about Simphiwe and her baby bump.

andronica gushed:

"I'm in love with your heart and the way you carry yourself in front of this crazy world."

khanyo_ngwadi asked:

"What would you say if this was to be a girl."

nolo_ngadi cried:

"The way I wanted this to be a girl yohh."

sai_nan.1 wrote:

"The mama of them boys. Yoh, you will be shouting non-stop."

bongi_mbali said:

"You put my heart at ease knowing that everything worked out for you I know it will work out for me too."

"thu_nunu gushed:

"Waze wamuhle Simz😍hot mama🔥❤️ Congratulations boy mom."

yanga_geza exclaimed:

"You should be pregnant every year. You look so stunning!!"

7595carolyn said:

"Ooh mama you look beautiful."

