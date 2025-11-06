South African actress Cindy Mahlangu has impressed many netizens on social media with her performance on the series, Bad Influencer

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald praised the star and mentioned how much she has evolved as an actress

Many of her fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with compliments and sweet messages

Cindy Mahlangu was applauded for her impressive acting skills. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

It's not always that; you see actors and actresses getting praised on social media by netizens, however, the talented star Cindy Mahlangu became the talk of the town for her outstanding performance in the Netflix popular series, Bad Influencer.

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald couldn't mince his words this time around as he gave Mahlangu her flowers for portraying Qween Pinks' character on the series alongside the former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who also pulled off a stellar performance.

Macdonald further mentioned how Mahlangu's acting skills have evolved over the years and that he couldn't wait to see what her next project is all about. Even Anele Mdoda was blown away by how the cast portrayed their characters.

Macdonald wrote:

"Cindy Mahlangu has evolved so much as an actress, and her performance in Bad Influencer is one of the highlights for me. She absolutely nailed her role. Now looking forward to her next project."

See the post below:

Fans react to Cindy's performance on screen

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the actress' performance on the series. Here's what they had to say below:

@whatkeadoing said:

"Cindy has always been good. If you think she was bad somewhere, it wasn't her; it was the production. Either than that, she's never had a bad performance."

@kenonam1 commented:

"I love that her ranges are ranging. Cindy my dhiye."

@Mshazi_gubta responded:

"She stole my heart since the days of The Queen. She’s always been good."

@Mmabatshedi replied:

"I love Cindy, mara eish. Unfortunately for me, she does not develop as an actress. I found her to be screaming a lot, and trust me, not the character, her acting, tends to overdo it sometimes, which is unnecessary. She was 6/10 for me, if I were to rate her."

@conundrum89 mentioned:

"I felt Alex’s emotions through the screen. When I saw him the first time, there was an energy shift, then around his boss, there was another shift, then right before he died, nje yazi lomfana."

@KaeTeeSA1 stated:

"Cindy Mahlangu is just - 🤌🏽Love an actor that can make me laugh, cry and be angry exactly when the script requires. From her messed up funny situations to meaningful scenes with Leo - she took us through Pinky's journey with ease. Loved her down."

SA reacted to Cindy Mahlangu's character on 'Bad Influencer.' Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Zozi stuns at Bad Influencer red carpet event

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African popular model Zozibini Tunzi looked stunning at the Netflix Bad Influencer launch event.

The former Miss Universe posted several pictures of herself on the red carpet, and left many of her fans gushing.

Source: Briefly News