Online users had questions after a video of Msaki's recent performance surfaced on social media

The singer shared her incredible talent and music with a lively crowd during a show, but it was her outfit that had social media users talking

Mzansi commented on Msaki's fashion sense, and not everyone was happy with what she wore for her performance

Msaki’s performance outfit had Mzansi talking. Images: msaki_za

South African singer Msaki had social media buzzing after fans shared a video from her latest performance.

The Ubomi Abumanga singer performed at In The Park, a show hosted at Fourways Farmers Market in Johannesburg on Saturday, 2 November 2025, where she sang some of her hit songs.

A clip from her set surfaced online, posted by Twitter (X) user ReaScorpionBae, showing Msaki performing her song with Mobi Dixon titled Love Colour Spin.

"Msaki’s performance at 4waysFarmers Market."

Months after being accused of lip-syncing, the singer delivered a passionate performance, dancing and singing her heart out to the crowd, who loved every minute of it.

A fan posted a video from one of Msaki's recent performances. Image: msaki_za

Msaki's performance comes ahead of the release of her collaborative project with Jesse Clegg, titled Entropy, which was preceded by Wayside Lover with Sjava.

Her video sparked a series of reactions from the online community, who shared their unfiltered reviews in the comment section.

Watch Msaki's performance video below.

Social media reacts to Msaki's performance

Online users questioned the singer's style and outfit choice during her performance.

This comes after fellow singer Babalwa M was ridiculed for her on-stage outfit, and like Msaki, online users criticised her fashion sense. Read Mzansi's comments about Msaki's look below.

Millz_Whetstone reacted:

"I love Msaki, but what the hell is that outfit?"

FrankTalk0000 wasn't impressed:

"Most SA artists don't respect their audience. That music and this outfit don't match. It's as though she were dragged onto the stage. Zero effort."

El_Patron333 wrote:

"I hate people who don't know fashion and just wear stuff because others are wearing it."

aquariusgrooove posted:

"She has no song requiring her to dress like this."

SimplyEXT called Msaki out:

"Something needs to be said about her fashion sense."

Ma_gDawg was confused:

"What is she even wearing, bro?"

_Bongani__ asked:

"Why is she dressed like she's going to buy milk at the store?"

Msaki's outfit choice for her performance was criticised on social media. Image: msaki_za

Meanwhile, fans looked past the singer's outfit and admired her talent.

Sbuddahmlangeni said:

"The love I have for this woman is like the corruption in the ANC; it will never end."

Miss_matshidiso wrote:

"Absolutely love Msaki. I would have loved to be there."

MALI_K90 posted:

"Beautiful voice. The first time I heard this song, I thought it was an American singing, only to find out Mobidixon was the producer. The production and combination with Msaki are impeccable."

