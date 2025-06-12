South African music composer and singer Msaki hogged headlines on social media recently

A latest video of the star performing live was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an online user

Many netizens had mixed reactions regarding the clip as they flooded the comment section with their opinions

South African star Msaki performs live.

Source: Getty Images

Without a doubt, it is known that Msaki is one of Mzansi's favourite musicians we've ever had, and recently she made headlines regarding a video of her performing.

An online user @GoodmanMabunda posted a video of the music composer and singer performing live at an unknown event and venue on their X (formerly Twitter). The netizens also mentioned in the post that Msaki deserved to be given her flowers for always giving her fans great music throughout the 10 years she has been in the music industry.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Msaki's live performance

Though the netizen wanted others to give Msaki the flowers she deserves, many social media users had different reactions to the singer's live performance.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Smurfie_Bear said:

"She deserves them and more. Brilliant artist."

@Bandziva wrote:

"Okay she deserves the flowers, but can she actually sing live."

@darealestlebza questioned:

"What is she wearing?"

@Plus600HP commented:

"That’s not a live performance, she’s lip syncing, no flowers should be given to her."

@XhosaFact responded:

"This song gives me goosebumps always, without fail. Bless her always. I wish she could do a song with Zola of the Freshly Grounds fame."

@MoreTwoLyf replied:

"Love her so much, but is the mic on here? I appreciate singers who are honest about singing live."

@Thosi43314438 mentioned:

"The reason I seldom bother with 'live' performances, the lip syncing drives me nuts; they mess it up just there. Kharishma is even worse, she doesn't even try sync ene ke mo rata gore, out lekompo pantsula."

Netizens reacted to Msaki performing live.

Source: Getty Images

Msaki opened up about her relationship with Smash Afrika

Just last year, as she was celebrating her 10th anniversary in the music industry, Msaki shocked many netizens as she opened up about her relationship with media personality Smash Afrika.

The pair were involved in what was painted as a heated affair that crashed Smash's marriage. A relationship that potentially ended Msaki's career. In her interview with Relebogile Mabotja, the singer discussed her alleged affair and what happened between them.

"It was a friendship that grew organically; it lifted my spirits and reminded me of who I was. I found somebody who lit that little girl part of me up. He didn't get in front of it, and it started a raging fire. I thought we could even put out a joint statement. My legal and PR teams wanted to clarify that our relationship happened months after his separation," she said.

Msaki gives Nomfundo Moh her flowers

In a previous report from Briefly News, award-winning singer Msaki had previously given Nomfundo Moh her flowers on social media.

The FetchYour Life singer posted a clip on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message. The star mentioned that Nomfundo Moh has a heart of gold and a beautiful spirit.

