The South African singer Msaki recently sang praises about Nomfundo Moh on social media

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared a clip on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message

The singer also mentioned that Nomfundo Moh has a heart of gold and a beautiful spirit

The South African music composer and singer Msaki shared some heartwarming words with fellow star Nomfundo Moh on social media.

Msaki shows love to Nomfundo Moh

Mzansi's most-loved singer, Msaki, made headlines once again on social media after a picture of herself and Sun El musician in Italy sparked many questions among netizens.

Recently, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker went on her Instagram page to share her encounter with Nomfundo Moh and also sang praises about the singer and how amazing she is.

Msaki posted a video of them in the studio and paired it with a sweet message. She wrote:

"@iamnomfundomoh asked me to go record a song with her last year. I hadn't been doing studio for a while and I really felt tired, but I just couldn't miss an opportunity to show her how special I think she is. I went there with full trust that whatever we were meant to hear and sing would be there waiting for us. Nomfundo has a heart of gold and a beautiful spirit and just released an incredible album."

In response to the appreciation post, Nomfundo Moh commented:

"Kumkanikazi, I’m truly humbled by this post, I love you so so much! And will forever be grateful for this opportunity of having you on such a beautiful song. I will never ever forget Ebubeleni festival 2022, for I got to meet you for the first time then, and you gave me a very warm hug. May God bless everything you put your hands on, ntinga ntaka ndini."

Nomfundo Moh reveals her new house

In more Nomfundo Moh updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's house reveal after buying her new crib.

Mzansi congratulated the Soft Life hitmaker and wished her well on her blossoming career:

refilwemodiselle said:

"Congratulations, my loving, continue being a testimony. Never change that beautiful heart; God is still going to bless you."

