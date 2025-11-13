South African actress Khanyie Langa bagged a new acting role in a new doccie

The star excitedly announced that she will play the late Brenda Fassie's best friend, Sindi Khambule, in the documentary

SABC1's head of channel, Ofentse Thinane, shared with Briefly News the decision to honour the late singer's life with a doccie

Khanyie Langa bagged a new acting role. Image: @tvsa, @khanyiemcbird

Source: Instagram

South African actress Khanyie Langa shared some exciting news with her fans and followers about her new acting gig on a highly anticipated docu-series on SABC1.

On Thursday, 12 November 2025, the popular star announced on her X (formerly Twitter) page that she bagged a role on the Late Brenda Fassie's docu-series, Vulindlela, which will premiere on SABC1 on Saturday, 15 November 2025, at 8 pm.

Langa will be playing the late singer's best friend, Sindi Khambule, on the show. Sindi is a well-known actress who was featured in many shows in Mzansi. Brenda Ngxoli will also star on the show as Brenda Fassie.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Khanyi's new gig

Shortly after the actress shared about her new gig on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@_Queen_Fifi said:

"Congratulations baby!"

@FaithHebrews wrote:

"Khanyi !! Congratulations girl!"

@DTloubatla commented:

"This is amazing! Well done Khanyi."

@ThulaniSundu responded:

"Oh wow! Congratulations, McBird. Perfect casting. The resemblance is uncanny."

@thembisak_ replied:

"Best friend kanjan manje sasikhona eYeoville ngo2000. Congratulations dali hope you enjoyed embodying her. Sindi was ...an interesting personality, especially around the chaos that was Brenda."

@Kgau2911 stated:

"Khanyi, my goodness, it’s been so long, I was about to say to someone, this looks like a friend I know from Mariston, till I saw the name."

What is Vulindlela?

While many are excited about the upcoming docu-series, SABC's Publicist, Caroline Phalakhatshela, shared with Briefly News what the doccie is all about.

"Vulindlela is a gripping series that follows the late Brenda Fassie’s incredible journey from obscurity to becoming a South African music icon. After reaching her lowest point, Brenda was dismissed by the industry.

In Vulindlela, her story is told through unforgettable music and rare, candid interviews that reveal her true self. The series also includes insights from her family, friends, collaborators, and biographers, each offering a personal perspective," she said.

SABC1's Head of Channel, Ofentse Thinane, also shared with Briefly News that they are excited to share the story of this powerful star who passed away in the early 2000s:

"The story and legacy of Brenda Fassie can never be forgotten. Brenda Fassie is a prime example of chasing your dreams and challenging the status quo. Challenging adversity and crafting your own path to success."

Fans can't wait to see Brenda Fassie's docu-series. Image: @tvsa

Source: Instagram

Chicco Twala left Duma Ndlovu's cast and crew stranded

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that television producer Duma Ndlovu and his friend and frequent collaborator, Chicco Twala, were allegedly at loggerheads. This came after Duma Ndlovu allegedly failed to pay rent for the mansion he is renting to shoot his show.

My Brother's Keeper Duma Ndlovu's tax woes are allegedly the main cause of this, as his bank accounts were reportedly frozen in September 2024 after the Hawks arrested him.

Source: Briefly News