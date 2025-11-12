Former Marked actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu has secured a role on SABC1's upcoming documentary series, Vulindlela

The talented thespian will reportedly portray the role of businessman Chicco Twala in the upcoming docu-series

Fans of the music icon and businessman took to social media on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, to react to Dhludhlu playing Twala

Popular South African actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu has landed the character of music producer and businessman Chicco Twala on the Vulindlela documentary series.

Dhludhlu recently made headlines when he joined Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela iThonga as a detective.

The former Marked actor will star opposite former The Queen and Home Affairs actress Brenda Ngxoli, who will play the character of Brenda Fassie on the upcoming TV show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his X account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, that Dhludhlu will portray the character of Twala.

"The thespian takes on the role of the South African music industry's most controversial figure as Chicco Twala in the new docu-series called Vulindlela. The 4-part documentary series tells the tumultuous story of Brenda Fassie and her redemption arc with the release of the album Vulindlela. Airs or SABC1 on November 15th," said Mphela.

SA reacts to Dhludhlu's latest role

@KhuTs00 reacted:

"Dope casting. Sphamandla always always kills the role of being a criminal."

@kim_khadaso wrote:

"Like I said, if it doesn't show Chicco Twala inside Easy By Night in 1983, scouting for talent, the andizi. We are sick and tired of these half-baked documentaries that tell a one-sided story about our legends."

@PabloDaRunna said:

"The casting director understood the assignment."

@PutcoWarona replied:

"Not me thinking it was John Obi Mikel."

@by_greatest responded:

"He even looks like Chicco. Nice choice."

@peendy_Lwandle commented:

"Frame 1, that guy is really good, hey. Unrelated, I think his being part of Ithonga might kill his acting skills. Ithonga is all over the place."

@NnaKgabo_ replied:

"Spha is amazing, guys."

@iBe_Precious wrote:

"Sphamandla is having a good year."

@lucia_ngwenya12 said:

"This series is going to make Bongani Fassie rich."

@ElFenomenoNenz reacted:

"Good casting."

@AfricasThoughts wrote:

"The 4-part documentary series tells the tumultuous story of Brenda Fassie and her redemption arc with the release of the album Vulindlela,” it says there, that the doccie is focused on a certain time period and subject."

@kim_khadaso replied:

"Yes, but every story generally gives a brief context regarding the main characters in the first seven minutes or in the exposition segment. Not everyone is informed about Brenda Fassie and how she entered the limelight."

Chicco Twala left Duma Ndlovu's cast and crew stranded

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that television producer Duma Ndlovu and his friend and frequent collaborator, Chicco Twala, were allegedly at loggerheads.

This came after Duma Ndlov allegedly failed to pay rent for the mansion he is renting to shoot his show.

My Brother's Keeper Duma Ndlovu's tax woes are allegedly the main cause of this, as his bank accounts were reportedly frozen in September 2024 after the Hawks arrested him.

