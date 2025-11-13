Ga Re Dumele star Memem Ditshego has secured a role on How to Ruin Love: The Lebola

The veteran actress, who passed away in June 2025, is also known for her roles in Cobrizi and Coconuts

South Africans and fans of the show recently commented on the return of the hit Netflix series

Comedic star Meme Ditshego scored a role on 'How to Ruin Love: The Lobola' before she died. Image: MemeDitshego

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actress Meme Ditshego secured a role on Netflix's upcoming series, How to Ruin Love: The Lobola, before she passed away in June 2025.

Ditshego will star opposite Gqeberha: The Empire actor Tembinkosi Ngcukana, as well as Sive Mabuya on the hit series.

The streaming giant, Netflix, confirmed the second season of How to Ruin Love: The Lobola earlier this week on social media.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, that the late actress will appear on the show.

"The late veteran actress Mam' Meme Ditshego, who passed away earlier this year, and Thabo Malema star in a new chapter of How to Ruin Lobola, set to be released globally on December 19th, 2025," he wrote.

Social media comments on the second season

Shereen Zwide KaLanga reacted:

"I know we lost one of the main actors on how to ruin Christmas. That was the best … can’t we find a way to continue with it?"

Nancy Dee Matsime wrote:

"I wish they could bring back how to ruin Christmas... this one is not good...but let's hope this time it will be better."

Chidinma Ojiegbe said:

"I can't wait to watch it. I've watched every single one of them. And they never disappoint."

Cynthia Bvute Wala reacted:

"Yeah, I can't wait for this on."

Kgaugelo K. Mamorobela wrote:

"I can't wait. I'll make sure that I pay my subscription."

S'Porsché Dyasi commented:

"Oryt, I'm reactivating my Netflix just for this."

Florence Tshepiso Masetla responded:

"I can't wait. I love these movies."

Samkelo Xulu wrote:

"Great news. Sikupa ne How to Ruin Christmas hle."

Okuhle Landy Samela replied:

"So, bestie, How to Ruin Christmas is not coming back with season 4? I was so looking forward to seeing Valencia as the bride."

Lebohang Moloi said:

"I miss the How to Ruin Christmas franchise."

MK Magwira responded:

"I'm laughing already. I can't wait."

Bianca Mawai wrote:

"Title of the movie, please."

Luyanda Masilangwe said:

"Netflix, you are a true bestie. We can't wait. You keep them coming, we live it."

Lilly Kubheka commented:

"I’m so looking forward to it."

Matumba Rotondwa reacted:

"No, I can't wait. Our favourite series is back."

'Ga Re Dumele' actress Meme Ditshego landed a role on 'How to Ruin Love: The Lobola'. Images: PhilMphela and Meme Ditshego

Source: Instagram

Actress Meme Ditshego’s cause of death announced

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African entertainment industry was mourning the passing of veteran actress Meme Ditshego, who passed on Wednesday, 25 June.

The actress is famously known for her roles on SABC's sitcoms, Ga Re Dumele, Coconutz, and Mzansi Magic's Cobrizi.

A source close to the legendary actress's family has announced the 60-year-old actress's cause of death.

