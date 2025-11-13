South African actor Tembinkosi Ngcukana, who starred on the Eastern Cape-based TV show Gqeberha: The Empire, has returned to our screens

Ngcukana, who played the popular character of Thulani in the isiXhosa telenovela, has joined How to Ruin Love

South Africans and fans of the Netflix series took to social media this week to comment on the second season

'Gqeberha: The Empire' actor Tembinkosi Ngcukana lands a role on 'How to Ruin Love: The Lobola'. Images: PhilMphela and Jabu Mcdonald

Fan-favourite South African actor Tembinkosi Ngcukana has joined the second season of How to Ruin Love: The Lobola.

Ngcukana is famously known for his portrayal as Thulani in Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela, Gqeberha: The Empire.

Netflix confirmed on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, that the hit series How to Ruin Love: The Lobola has been renewed for another season.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his X account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, that Ngcukana has secured a role on the upcoming series.

"Tembinkosi Ngcukana joins How To Ruin Love. Gqebherha The Empire star has joined the cast of the Netflix franchise in its latest title, How To Ruin Love: The Lobola. Premieres on 19 December 2025," said Mphela.

South Africans respond to the series' return

Syré Ivyson Thejane said:

"I've watched only one episode of season one, and already I am rooting for season two by just looking at the pictures. let's gooooo!"

Rita James responded:

"Why don’t they speak English? I really wanna watch it but I can’t understand and nothing to translate it."

Nosiphow Phamela Mdlalose replied:

"It's that time of the year... Merry Christmas in advance."

Silulamii Slujar Dawetii II reacted:

"Am I seeing right here? I see Thulani from Gqeberha: The Empire."

Katlego Kattapilla wrote:

"I just love how Burnt Onion Productions plays with colours."

Unathi Mdlazi commented:

"I am already laughing."

Wadzanai Mubika Musoni said:

"19 December. Why can't you move the date up to maybe 4 December?. I'm asking nicely."

King Ratshibvumo Si Rambebu replied:

"How did one person attack everyone within a minute? I loved it. Only she ruined it, but didn't know that come season 2, they would be married and hopefully more drama."

Tšhomi Ya Bana wrote:

"Okay, December can start now!"

Nqobiile Ntshangase replied:

"After this, I need y'all to speed things up because I wanna witness Valencia being a bridezilla for the vow renewal, please."

Bianca Katlego Dax wrote:

"Looking at their facial expressions, their voices must be of another accent again."

Thandie Chikhwakhwa Chikumbeni responded:

"I need to re-watch the first one. I loved it."

Thandolwethu Dlomoyi reacted:

"Now you are really delivering."

Priviledge Sanyangore said:

"Wow, thank you. I'm actually rewatching both series, How to Ruin Christmas and How to Ruin Love, right now. This is great news for me, the best Christmas present ever."

Former 'Gqeberha: The Empire' actor Tembinkosi Ngcukana secures a role on Netflix's 'How to Ruin Love: The Lobola'. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Calls mount for Gqeberha: The Empire to get canned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Gqeberha: The Empire viewers expressed their disappointment regarding the telenovela's non-improving storyline.

Many have called for the series to go on a production break to regroup and get back to the drawing board.

Drama surrounded the series even before it premiered, and many people were rooting for the show.

