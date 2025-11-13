The late Binnelanders star Jonathan Pienaar’s funeral arrangements have been announced on Facebook

Former Yizo Yizo actor, Pienaar, passed away on Monday, 10 November 2025, at the age of 63

Mzansi continues to gather to pay tribute to the late star under his ex-wife's recent post

Jonathan Pienaar's funeral arrangements have been announced.



Mzansi continues to mourn the legendary actor Jonathan Pienaar. His ex-wife, Rosana Maya, took to Facebook to share that the funeral arrangements have been made and has invited his supporters from all walks of life to join them in celebrating his life and legacy.

Former Yizo Yizo, Binnelanders, and Generations actor passed away on Monday, 10 November 2025, at the age of 63.

When and where will Jonathan Pienaar be buried?

On 11 November, Maya revealed on Facebook that Pienaar will be honoured on Sunday, 23 November at Chieza du Pazzo Lupi. A video will also be shown at 1 pm, followed by refreshments at a nearby restaurant.

"Please join us as we celebrate and share the incredible life of Jonny, Jonathan Pienaar. Starting at 12 pm on Sunday, 23rd November at Chieza di Pazzo Lupi (Church of the Crazy Wolf). 34 4th Avenue, Melville. A tribute video will be screened at 1 pm. Please be advised that there is a restaurant for refreshments at the venue."

There will also be another celebration in Cape Town, scheduled to take place in early December, as per Capella Riley.





Friends and family continued to gather under Maya's post to pay tribute to the late star.

Anita Le Roux assured:

"I'll join the screening. Lots and lots of love to you."

Michéle Jennings Wentworth replied:

"Sending so much much love."

Lindsay Da Silva sighed:

"Aaaah Rose, I'm so, SO sad for you! Sending you heaps of love and light."

Branny Mthelebofu thanked:

"Thanks for the update, Rose. Be well and comforted in this sad moment."

Elton Martin reacted:

"Wish I could be there, Rosana Maya, but will not be able to. I offer my Prayers for you each day."

Joan Yarnold comforted:

"My heart will be with you."





What Pienaar said on final day?

According to News24, his ex-wife suspected that the actor's death was due to "heart failure," adding that his health was deteriorating.

A nurse had also been taking care of Pienaar shortly after his divorce.

"She [the nurse] said she went in to see him [Pienaar] and he said 'Where am I?' and fell asleep again."

According to the dancer, when the nurse went back again to check on him and to give medication, he had already passed away. News of his passing sent shockwaves across social media.

Source: Briefly News