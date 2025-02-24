Music producer Murdah Bongz has obtained a court order to get his stuff from the Black Motion house

This was after the Black Motion member Thabo Smol refused to hand over his stuff and also denied him access to the property

Murdah Bongz and Thab Smol purchased this property together back in April 2015 at Centurion, Pretoria

Drama ensued once again between former duo Thabo Roy "Smol" Mabo­gwane and Murdah Bongz after they reunited in April 2024.

According to Sunday World, DJ Zinhle's husband recently obtained a court order from the Johannesburg High Court which allowed him to retrieve his personal belongings from the Black Motion house in Centurion, Pretoria.

The publication also stated that Mabongwane denied Murdah Bongz access to the house and refused to give him his belongings. The house was purchased by both Murdah and Thabo in April 2015.

Murdah said:

"At the time, I would produce music under the name and style of a group called Black Motion. I was living there and working with, among others, the second respondent, who also continues to live in the property."

The music producer also stated that though he doesn't remember clearly what items he left there, he said some of them were his designer clothing and shoes:

"At present, I cannot recall with certainty all the items in that particular room, however, by way of mere description, I am aware that my designer clothing, designer shoes, my bed, bedding, and other personal effects are still in the property."

Thabo Smol addresses studio equipment saga

In February last year, Thabo Smol finally opened up about the studio equipment incident involving Murdah Bongz. The percussionist revealed that the issue was driven by money, where his former bandmate was convinced that he was duped and wanted payback. Thabo said the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

In a clip shared by Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, Smol revealed that coming out of the pandemic, the band suffered financial constraints that saw them make little to no money for their work.

However, Murdah wasn't aware of this. Smol reveals that Murdah was under the impression that he was being taken for a ride, thus leaving Black Motion and taking their recording equipment as leverage.

