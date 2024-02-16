Thabo Smol broke his silence to finally address the studio equipment saga

The Black Motion member got candid about what led to his former bandmate, Murdah Bongz, taking equipment from their studio

Mzansi was impressed by Thabo's interview and praised him for not speaking ill of Murdah

Thabo Smol spoke about what led to Murdah Bongz taking Black Motion's studio equipment. Images: realthabosmol, murdahbongz

Thabo Smol finally opened up about the studio equipment incident involving Murdah Bongz. The percussionist revealed that the issue was driven by money, where his former bandmate was convinced that he was duped and wanted payback. Thabo said the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

Thabo Smol addresses studio equipment saga

Black Motion's Thabo Smol finally broke his silence on Podcast and Chill to address the 'theft' incident involving his former bandmate, Murdah Bongz.

You'll remember in early January 2023 when the country's leading musical duo, Black Motion, suffered a messy split that forced Murdah to leave - but not empty-handed.

The award-winning producer got himself in a sticky situation when he went to his shared studio to recover studio equipment.

In a clip shared by Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, Smol revealed that coming out of the pandemic, the band suffered financial constraints that saw them make little to no money for their work. However, Murdah wasn't aware of this.

Smol reveals that Murdah was under the impression that he was being taken for a ride, thus leaving Black Motion and taking their recording equipment as leverage:

The percussionist went on to say that he didn't open a case against Murdah, even clearing the rumours that DJ Zinhle was behind the duo's separation.

Mzansi reacts to Thabo Smol's interview

Fans were stunned by Smol's revelations and praised him for not speaking ill of Murdah Bongz despite their differences:

skandisoul_rsa pleaded:

"We need you guys together again."

mollies2604 was relieved:

"Thank you for clearing Z's name."

keletsoo___ said:

"Arg! I love that he's even hopeful and open to the idea of them reconciling."

ThatoNkosi-gy4te admired Smol:

"We've got to admire Smol's loyalty. Even when he answers these questions, he tries by all means not to throw dirt on his brother."

Shibe_Aphane posted:

"Regarding the split, I think their biggest fallout was doing things without informing each other and having assumptions about each other."

mimi.4 said:

"You can litterally see his face light up whenever he mentions Mörda."

Thabo Smol to build a recording studio

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thabo Smol's plan to build a recording studio in the township of Soshanguve.

The renowned percussionist revealed his hopes for the Thabo Smol Foundation, saying he was passionate about giving back to the underprivileged.

