Black Motion's Thabo Smol is reportedly building a studio for underprivileged children. Through the Thabo Smol Foundation, the musician plans to help orphans in Soshanguve learn more about music.

Thabo Smol gives back to his community

Thabo Smol reportedly has big plans for the township of Soshanguve, where he grew up. The Black Motion member is set to open a music studio for Sosha orphans, hoping to teach them about music.

The Thabo Smol Foundation has already kicked off a drumming programme to teach people about various instruments as well as how to play them, and according to ZiMoja, Smol has started a fundraiser to build a studio at the Jehova Jirah Orphanage in Soshanguve.

Previously, the percussionist opened up about fighting adversity and overcoming negative self-talk. Smol told ZiMoja that he plans to ignite children's creativity through music:

"We plan to be very involved in the work that happens at the studio, and help release albums with the kids."

Mzansi shows love to Smol

Netizens felt inspired by Thabo Smol's efforts and sent him words of encouragement:

iam_dj_kc said:

"Super proud of you, lover, may God bless you abundantly."

bongisilinda_za was amazed:

"Congratulations, bro, wow!"

jozi_london_magolide promised:

"I'm so proud of you, bro, and I will always be right next to you supporting you."

blackriceexclusive praised Smol:

"This is fire, brother."

mstwizzy congratulated Thabo:

"Beloved!! Thousand congratulations!"

sharz_rampora showed love:

"You are doing an amazing job."

maphindies was proud:

"So proud of you!"

Black Motion deliver lit performance

