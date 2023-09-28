Black Motion group member Thabo Smol appreciated himself after all the adversities he went through

Black Motion group member got real about having to fight voices in his head, telling him that he would never make it.

Thabo Smol had to fight voices telling him that he would never make it. Image: @realthabosmol

Source: Instagram

Thabo Smol reflects on a difficult period in his life

The music producer and percussionist, Thabo Smol, appreciated himself after all the adversities he went through. He got real about self-love in an appreciation post dedicated to himself.

Smol got candid about a time in his life when he felt like giving up was the best option. He said cleaving to God and praying helped him overcome that difficult period.

"I was stuck in my head, through the darkest hours of my life and fought demons that spoke in distant voices chanting “you’ll never make it”.

"But I’m a soldier and know the values of dreaming, wishing, expressing and executing the mission, I fought hard coz my spirit was my fuel when my mind gave in, and my body failed me, I’m thankful for myself, and I thank myself for knowing that I’m important and needed in the system."

The muso shared a motivational message to some people who might find themselves stuck in the same rabbit hole. He said the main thing is believing in oneself.

Fans encourage Thabo Smol after inspirational post

Taking to his comments section, fans echoed Smol's sentiments and encouraged him to keep at it because they love his music.

mntungwa_lungsta said:

"You will succeed you have our support as your fans and as Black motion fans. We got your back."

lucrim shared:

"We were taught to never give anyone justification of seeing us failing but instead to fight on and seek light /guidance from above and ancestors. Keep pushing bro."

tenten_1011 added:

"We were here, we are here and we will always be here. Keep pushing my G, u gave us a proper album."

kutlwi29 responded:

"Do not fear fuilure but rather fear not trying, winners never quit n quitters never win. This whole thing is a race but we dnt compete it wth anyone,, we all have different tracks to compete our destination. We love n u appreciate Thabo keep going u doing well."

naturesnurseryofficial encouraged:

"Know your worth my G."

tightbolts' shared:

"You can still do better than you have done before. You are blackmotion itself."

bklyn_yungking added:

"You're a icon bro. You can't give up. God's got you and your fans we'll stand with you and support you. You make great music."

seepesemeny said:

"We appreciate you for never giving up nje.. Keep on going."

bongisilinda_za said:

"Keep going bra yaka."

tbotoutch_mda added:

“Last but not least I’d like to thank me!”

Thabo appreciates family amid Black Motion drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thabo Smol penned a sweet letter to his parents amid the drama between him and a former Black Motion group member, Murdah Bongz.

This was when he took Murdah Bongz, to court for "stealing" their studio equipment. His parents were with him during the entire ordeal.

