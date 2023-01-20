Black Motion member, Thabo Smol, has been through a difficult time and Mzansi peeps witnessed it all

The star recently took the group's former member, Murdah Bongz, to court for "stealing" their studio equipment

After the verdict, Smol wrote a heartfelt letter to his parents, claiming that they are one of the few people who were there for him during the court drama

Black Motion member, Thabo Smol, has thanked his parents for being his pillar of strength during the theft court case that involved the group and its former member, Murdah Bongz.

Black Motion’s Thabo Smol is grateful to his parents for holding him down during the theft court case against Murdah Bongz. Image: @realthabosmol and @realblackmotion

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Smol took to Instagram after the court verdict ordered Bongz to return the studio equipment he "stole." The star penned a touching post to his parents saying:

“Batswadi [parents] ... thank you God for these two human beings, through the darkest times you're always there for me ... Thank you."

Mzansi reacts to Thabo Smol's appreciation posts for his parents

Online peeps headed to the comments section to show love to Smol's parents for keeping their favourite artist sane during his darkest times.

@its.tshepo4you said:

"❤️ Through turbulence ke Batswadi. #WeAreBlackMotion"

@tiisetso_rgl shared:

"Heartwarming ❤️❤️ blessings Galore."

@dikeledi_maesela posted:

"Blessed beyond."

@lavidanota replied:

"Yes, never run away from the love at home. You can’t get it through 5G. Well done! ❤️"

@lelocozen commented:

"It will all come together. The devil is a liar."

djtrendylsa wrote:

"You have chilled parents."

While Thabo receives constant supportive messages from online peeps, Twitter users are often dragging Murdah Bongz.

@uSenamileM recently shared screenshots of tweets from controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102, who said Bongz's marriage to DJ Zinhle is the cause of the fallout of Black Motion.

"We thought @ChrisExcel102 was crazy when he kept telling us about what DJ Zinhle is doing to Murdah Bongz. The man was just being consistent and truthful. Now Zinhle made Bongz a thief."

Check out other comments from Twitter users below:

@thatomolorane said:

"Thabo Smol was moving around with an enemy calling him a friend."

@Joyfield16 reacted:

"Hawu kanti Murdah expected Thabo Smol to watch him have a solo career? Seems like he's hurt Thabo continues without him. That's selfish. Thabo has bills to pay too."

@MalambaneT added:

"Murdah Bongz wouldn't have thought of stealing Black Motion's equipment if it weren't for DJ Zinhle."

Murdah “Mörda” Bongz responds to Black Motion’s court verdict by announcing he’s working on new music

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Murdah "Mörda" Bongz seemingly responded to the court ruling that said he must return the Black Motion studio equipment he "stole."

According to The South African, Murdah was accused of forcing his way into Black Motion's Centurion house, owned by his former label boss, Moses Nkia. DJ Zinhle's husband then took studio equipment without the owner's permission.

On January 11, almost a month after the allegations were reported, the news publication added that Murdah lost the case.

Source: Briefly News