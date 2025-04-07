Media personality DJ Zinhle recently gushed over her sister Gugulethu Mtshali on her birthday

The Indlovu hitmaker honoured her sister on her birthday on 7 April 2025 and hailed her for always being in her corner

Fans and followers gushed over the sisters, saying they are the perfect example of what a sister-like bond is supposed to be

DJ Zinhle has gushed over her sister Gugulethu Mtshali. Image: DJ Zinhle

Source: Instagram

South African media personality DJ Zinhle gushed over her sister Gugulethu Mtshali as she celebrated another trip around the sun.

DJ Zinhle hails sister Gugulethu

Indlovu hitmaker DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to celebrate and give her sister Gugulethu Mtshali her flowers. Mtshali's birthday was on 7 April 2025. One of her biggest supporters, Zinhle Jiyane, never misses the opportunity to gush over her.

In her post, the DJane Top African Female DJ hailed Mtshali for always being in her corner and for instilling some important life lessons for her.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing sister @gugulethu_mtshali! Thank you for always being my guide, my protector, and my biggest cheerleader.

"You’ve shown me what strength, love, and grace look like, and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. May this year bring you endless joy, unforgettable memories, and everything your heart desires. I love you more than words can say!" Zinhle exclaimed.

In her post, DJ Zinhle posted photos of Mtshali wearing her jewellery brand, Era By DJ Zinhle and her sister-in-law, who is married to their brother Zenzele Jiyane.

Showing love to Zinhle, her sister, Gugu, reacted to her post and thanked her for the kind words: "Thank you so much mntaka Ma. I love you so so much."

DJ Zinhle never misses a chance to show Gugulethu Mtshali love. Image: Gugulethu_mtshali

Source: Instagram

Mzansi joins DJ Zinhle in gushing over Mtshali

Mzansi celebs gushed over the sisters and wished Gugulethu a happy birthday.

iamtrustylicious said:

"Sisterhood is the Greatest Gift, You guys are blessed to have each other. Happy birthday, Gugu."

djhappygalsa wished:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Sis G."

ladydkhoza said:

"Happy Birthday Gugu."

patiencesibanda537 said:

"Happy birthday to our big sister. I pray God continues to do wonders in her life."

khanya_greens penned a sweet message:

"Happy birthday sisGugu. Thank you for being such a gorgeous, warm, and loving inspiration to us. We love you and wish you all of God’s wonderful blessings."

styles_by_goitse gushed:

"Top half of the face exactly like yours."

mpumi_mtsweni replied:

"Such a pure soul watching from afar. Happy birthday to your big sister."

lethukhanya83 said:

"I love you both, beautiful Jiyane ladies. I hope the big sister enjoys her day."

