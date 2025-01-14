DJ Zinhle celebrated her brother Zenzele Jiyane's birthday with a heartfelt message, highlighting their close bond and shared work relationship

Zinhle praised Zenzele for his humour and unwavering support, expressing gratitude for his presence in her life and wishing him a joyful celebration

Fans admired the siblings' relationship and flooded Zinhle's post with warm birthday messages for Zenzele, appreciating his appearances at her shows

DJ Zinhle celebrated her brother Zenzele's birthday. Image: @zenzelej and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

South Africa's number one female DJ, Zinhle Jiyane, poured her heart out in a touching birthday message for her brother Zenzele. Many of Zinhle's fans know Zenzele from the star's posts and TV show.

DJ Zinhle always puts her family and friends first. If she is not gushing over her husband Murdah Bongz and daughters Kairo and Asante, she is showing some love to her friends and fans.

DJ Zinhle penned a sweet birthday message for her brother. Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

The hitmaker recently left her followers in their feels when she penned a lengthy message for her brother Zenzele Jiyane on his birthday. Zenzele holds a special place in the star's life as he also serves as her colleague. The siblings work and travel together most of the time. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday @zenzelej… Ave ngik’hlekisa 🤣 Happy Birthday to the funniest guy I know—life’s never boring with you around! Thanks for always being by my side and keeping me laughing. Now go enjoy your special day… but don’t forget, I’m still funnier!"

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's post

Social media users admired the special bond between DJ Zinhle and her brother. Many flooded her post with heartfelt birthday messages for Zenzele.

@nadianakai said:

"Happy Birthday @zenzelej 🎂"

@itsmissthandie commented:

"Your right-hand man❤️. Happy birthday to him🎂. Lovely seeing him with you at the shows. Love from Botswana 🇧🇼"

@andile.siyaya noted:

"Mina ngyamthanda uMfo! He seems like that sturdy person who will always be there come what may. Happy birthday 🎈."

@mariomacilau wrote:

"Happy Birthday! 🎉 Wishing him a fantastic year ahead filled with joy, success, and unforgettable memories. Hope he has an amazing day celebrating with loved ones!"

Source: Briefly News