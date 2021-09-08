Andizi: South Africans Entertained by Man Really Scared of Bungee Jumping

Facing fears is a challenge for many people around the world, the same for one local guy who is afraid of a bungee exercise

The guy is possibly shaken by fear of heights and as he seems ready to jump, he rather decides to pull out of the adrenaline pumping exercise

According to a video posted by @KulaniCool, the guy, identified as Phumlani, has attracted massive reactions from Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The South African digital family is seriously entertained by a man known as Phumlani who is not ready to participate in bungee jumping exercises. The guy is seen in a video clip shared on Twitter by @KulaniCool.

Many people are laughing at the guy but some social media users are fully supporting the poor dude, who is clearly scared of heights.

It’s not clear whether the guy is going for a jump in Soweto or elsewhere but some people are also sharing their experiences in the activity that really puts the adrenaline rush to the test. The guy seems ready at first and has his safety belts on him but he later changes his mind and decides to dump the exercise.

@KulaniCool wrote on the social media page:

“Pillar of strength hahaha.”

A local guy is attracting massive reactions after pulling out of a bungee jumping exercise. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@MotehoM4 said:

“Phumlani o phadile ke warra, orile swing swing hahaha.”

@DimakatsoMashigo said:

“I did bungee jumping at Soweto towers Saturday... Lol we are testing God shame... I feel him.”

@VhophusuPhusu said:

“Some people are now just doing this for clout. This thing isn't even that scary.”

@Loda_Kia said:

“Maybe he has a phobia against heights but his girlfriend forced him on the adventure.”

@Ndumy_G said:

“You can say that again, girls wanna kill us entlek.”

@kayiseMacingwa1 said:

“Lol this thing needs you to just do it! Don't think too hard, I've done it twice, wanna do it again this year on my bday.”

@Sekkozz said:

“I wouldn't dare, at least yena uphumile emotweni then wabavumela bambopha. Ndingabalinda emotweni mna Sozeee.”

@Hoerang26 said:

“Thing is when you look down there ancestors are floating already waving at you mchana o njani.”

@AkhileKid2 said:

“This was me last week making a U-turn at a vaccination centre...”

@manqobajay said:

“The trauma begins when you start crossing that shaky bridge after that you decide kuthi’ Lord I can’t die today. I chickened out while my girl jumped.”

“Indoda Engaka”: Mzansi wowed by video of another man seriously scared of the needle

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that another video of a man scared of getting his vaccine has found its way to the online community. The man is old enough to stand the needle but his scream suggests he's seriously scared of the injection.

The clip comes after the one that also hit the social media space earlier this week when a policeman had to be manhandled by nurses as he screamed like a kid.

@KulaniCool is known for his controversial yet funny videos but this one is mostly welcomed by many despite the country facing some serious challenges at the present moment.

Source: Briefly.co.za