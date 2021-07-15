“Indoda Engaka”: Mzansi Wowed by Video of Another Man Seriously Scared of Needle

A funny video clip of a man who is very scared of a needle has attracted the reaction and attention of many South Africans on social media

The clip is shared by @KulaniCool on Twitter and displays the man holding on tight to the nurse, he screams as he receives his jab

At the same time, some people can relate to such fear but they say the guy is too much because he looks physically fit and strong

Another video of a man scared of getting his vaccine has found its way to the online community. The man is old enough to stand the needle, but his scream suggests he's seriously scared of the injection.

The clip comes after the one that also hit the social media space earlier this week, where a policeman had to be manhandled by nurses as he screamed like a kid.

@KulaniCool is known for his controversial yet funny videos but this one is mostly welcomed by many despite the country facing some serious challenges at the present moment.

Another man's video who is cared for a vaccine needle has attracted many South Africans. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BrendonChuma said:

“Fear of needles is an illness and I don’t expect others to understand... It’s similar to fear of buttons, snakes etc.”

@325C_K said:

“I am one and I am stressed since the day they announced my age groups registration date.”

@ThandoGraham said:

“Your Pillar of strength zase Virgin Active zinjan man?”

@Mvu_emnyama said:

“Ndiyayoyika but not kangaka.”

@Lmakhetloane said:

“Someone's pillar of strength hahaha.”

@Jackshongwe said:

“Indoda engaka?”

@Ayanda_Mabilane said:

“Hope it's not another policeman.”

@Mkhulus said:

“Me too. Needles are not my friend.”

@AsenathiO said:

“Nayo leNurse why ifaka injection ngathi ifaka istraw kwicold drink?”

“Haibo we’re not safe”: Mzansi laughs, reacts to policeman scared of vaccine needle

Remaining with needles, Briefly News reported that South Africa recently witnessed a massive vaccination programme within the police force but one member is seen in a video seemingly afraid of the injection.

The video is doing the rounds on Twitter and other networking sites. Many people, as they react to the clip, are arguing that Mzansi is not safe in the arms of 'cowards' pretending to wear the blue uniform with pride.

The hilarious video is uploaded on Twitter by @KulaniCool and implies that South Africans should look elsewhere for safety and protection.

Source: Briefly.co.za