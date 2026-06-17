A Grade 10 learner at Bellville South High School in the Western Cape tragically passed away following an incident

The South African Police Service has registered a murder case as investigations continue into the circumstances of the tragedy

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the tragedy, expressing concern about the situation in some of the country's schools

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South Africans called for action after a Grade 10 learner in Bellville passed away. Image: BellvilleSouthHS

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The death of a Grade 10 learner at Bellville South High School has sparked concerns online about violence in schools and calls for accountability.

The learner passed away on Thursday, 11 June 2026, after he was reportedly struck by a classmate inside a classroom.

There are conflicting reports about what the learner was struck with, but police have since registered a murder case and are investigating the matter.

Learner passes away after being hospitalised

According to information received, the incident involved two Grade 10 learners. It’s understood that one of the learners struck the other, which resulted in a fatal head injury.

The victim received immediate medical assistance and was later hospitalised, but still passed away. Western Cape Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed that the Bellville South police have since registered a murder case for investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet,” Sergeant Twigg said.

Grade 10 learner has been suspended

The Western Cape Education Department has since confirmed that the Grade 10 learner, who struck his classmate, has been suspended. He will also face disciplinary action.

Because the victim and the alleged perpetrator are both minors, neither has been identified yet.

South Africans weigh in on the incident

Social media users reacted to the incident, with many expressing concerns about violence in schools.

Eshlynne Mageni said:

“Ai, I wish I could keep my kids at home forever. The world is cruel out here.”

Carla de Kock added:

“This is how it goes in a country with no law and order.”

Pat Van Den Heever stated:

“It's so tragic when children act like this. The TV, internet, games and music influence the children a lot.”

Gregory Herman claimed:

“This is what our schools have fallen into under the government.”

Evelyn Ewie De Laan said:

“This is a sad and painful story for both parents. Condolences to the family of the young boy.”

Isobel Schwan exclaimed:

“It's getting rough in the schools.”

Tanya Cox stated:

“Our learners are getting out of hand. Something needs to be implemented at our schools. New rules.”

Denise Brink added:

“Our children’s actions should not go unnoticed. The learner should be punished for his actions.”

Other stories about learners passing away

Briefly News has covered several stories about other scholars who recently passed away.

Police opened a culpable homicide case after a 12-year-old Grade 5 learner was fatally struck by a taxi.

Inanda Seminary is mourning the sudden death of Grade 11 learner and promising sports star Andile Mabaso.

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Parklands College head boy Connor Niske.

Source: Briefly News