DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— A high-stakes missing persons hunt in Durban ended in pure relief—and a bit of embarrassment—when the "victim" was discovered sound asleep in her own room. Local security firm Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spearheaded the brief operation after frantic relatives raised the alarm.

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A KZN woman was sleeping while the family searched for her. Image: andreswd

Source: Getty Images

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the drama unfolded last week when panicked family members called their dispatch centre. They explained that they had lost contact with the 32-year-old resident, who hadn't been seen since the prior night. After gathering a recent photo and description, RUSA teams immediately mobilised on the ground while blasting her details across social media networks to crowdsource leads.

Drowsy phone call triggers kidnapping fears

The situation escalated from a simple welfare check to a terrifying kidnapping scare due to a distorted phone call. When relatives tried her mobile number again, a person answered, but the voice sounded completely unrecognisable. Convinced that an unidentified individual had intercepted her phone and that she was in immediate peril, the family braced for the worst.

The frantic search dissolved into comedy just a few hours later when the family phoned RUSA back with an embarrassing update. The missing woman was actually inside her eThekwini residence the entire time. Relatives confirmed she had merely fallen into a deep sleep, completely oblivious to the incoming texts and missed calls. When she finally did pick up, her heavily slurred, half-asleep tone was what inadvertently triggered the false abduction alarm.

Details of missing single mother emerge

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the search for a missing woman from Heidelberg in Gauteng intensified. More information about the woman emerged.

Source: Briefly News