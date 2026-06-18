Afro-soul sensation Ami Faku has reportedly dragged her former management company to court to finally break free from her contracts

The Into Ingawe hitmaker alleges that the label has been interfering with her career after claiming exclusive rights over her new releases

The company finally broke its silence to address the allegations, citing that the matter could have been handled a long time ago had Faku cooperated with them

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Ami Faku took a stand against her former management company. Image: ami_faku

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African songbird Ami Faku is officially done playing nice. The Afro-soul star has taken a massive legal stand against her former manager, Raphael Benza, and his record label, Vth Session, dragging them to the high court in an intense battle for financial transparency and creative freedom.

The singer, who is renowned for her work with Black Coffee, is reportedly seeking a court order to completely dissolve her agreements with the company. Faku claims that the stable had been interfering with her career after claiming exclusive rights over her new music releases.

TshisaLIVE reports Faku is also looking to apply for an interdict to block Benza and his company from claiming to the public, as well as to publishing and distribution companies, that she is bound by an artist agreement from 2018 about her musical work, including her album Ezikude.

However, Benza, widely recognised for his lengthy career managing the late rapper AKA, strongly denies exploiting the songstress.

Ami Faku accused her former management company, Vth Season, of interfering with her career. Image: ami_faku

Source: Instagram

Vth Season addresses Ami Faku's allegations

Vth Season is reportedly opposing her application on the grounds that they had been trying to settle with Faku for over three years. According to Benza, the company had made several attempts to have the singer sign a settlement agreement, at no cost, so she could officially cut ties with them and be free to sign with any other record company.

"She could have been done with us in three years had she just released. Artists can be out of their agreements in two years; it just depends on how much music they release. It was up to her."

Benza, who operates at Vth Season's Chief Opportunity Operator and Culture Architect, revealed that they bluntly told Ami that they did not want to work with her, and emphasised that she "went on a rampage" after her ego was bruised.

He revealed that they never told her that she should not release new music and denied ever making calls that would stand in the way of Faku's progress as an artist.

"I've never called any distribution company or told anyone who called me that they cannot sign Ami. I tell those who want to book her that I don't work with her and share her contact number."

He highlighted that their artist agreements don't stipulate a duration, describing them as "artist-friendly" and that they last for as long as the artist is able to put out music.

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Source: Briefly News