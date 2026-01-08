The KwaZulu-Natal government has formally endorsed Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for a second term as provincial police commissioner

Premier Thami Ntuli praised Mkhwanazi’s leadership and crime-fighting record, saying the province remains confident in his performance

Mkhwanazi’s strong public profile has placed him firmly in contention to remain at the helm of KZN policing

The KZN Premier has endorsed Mkhwanazi for second term as KZN Police commissioner.

Source: Getty Images

The KwaZulu-Natal government has formally thrown its weight behind Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to serve a second term as the province’s police commissioner, as his current five-year tenure approaches its end in March 2026.

According to EWN, the provincial endorsement follows a recent engagement between KwaZulu-Natal’s leadership and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, during which the importance of continuity in provincial policing was discussed.

Premier Ntuli says he endorses Mkhwanazi.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli said the provincial government remains confident in Mkhwanazi’s leadership and performance.

“Ultimately, the decision will rest with him, but from my side, and on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we are satisfied with the work he has done,

“We are pleased with the efforts of the police under his command, and I have no hesitation in supporting Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to continue in this role, Ntuli said

While it remains unclear whether Mkhwanazi will accept a second term, the provincial government’s endorsement places him firmly in contention to stay at the helm of policing in KwaZulu-Natal beyond March.

Mkhwanazi’s popularity is at an all-time high.

Mkhwanazi’s popularity in the province was on full display during a recent visit to the Durban beachfront alongside Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli on 1 January 2026. Crowds lined the route, chanting his name as the pair engaged with the public. During a media briefing on the day, Mkhwanazi praised the work of the KwaZulu-Natal police in maintaining safety throughout the festive season. He said SAPS members in the province were intensifying efforts to clamp down on crime, including arresting fellow officers implicated in criminal activity. He added that the safety of residents, citizens, and visitors remained the police’s top priority, stressing that law enforcement would not relent in fulfilling its mandate.

Hard stance against corruption

Since taking office, Mkhwanazi has built a reputation for a tough approach to crime and internal discipline, earning both widespread public support and heightened institutional scrutiny. His leadership came sharply into focus in 2025 when he made explosive allegations of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service and the broader criminal justice system during a media briefing in July. The claims sent shockwaves across the country, resulting in the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, as well as a separate parliamentary ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations. Explaining his decision to hold the briefing, Mkhwanazi warned that South Africa’s criminal justice system was at risk of “total collapse.”

KZN Premier Ntuli with KZN Police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Commissioner doubles down on July briefing.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi defended his decision to hold the now-infamous July briefing, during which he raised concerns about corruption within state security and law enforcement structures. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Safer Festive Season Operation at the Marianhill Toll Plaza on 23 December 2025, he said his growing frustration with criminal elements within the justice system compelled him to address the public. He explained that while police officers regularly engage with victims of crime, those responsible for prosecuting or granting bail often do not witness the consequences of those choices. According to Mkhwanazi, the July briefing was an attempt to speak out and ensure police were given the space to do their work.

