Tiffany Meek appeared before the High Court in Johannesburg for the first day of the trial into the murder of Jayden-Lee

Meek, the mother of the 11-year-old, faces multiple charges, including murder and attempting to obstruct justice

Meek denied all the charges against her, insisting that the State had no direct evidence to prove she was responsible for the murder

Tiffany Meek believes that the State has no direct evidence implicating her in the murder of her son. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Tiffany Meek is confident that the State only has circumstantial evidence in the case against her.

Meek is accused of the murder of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee, and is facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, crimen injuria, and attempting to obstruct the administration of justice.

She was arrested two months after the 11-year-old’s lifeless body was found outside his home on 14 May 2025. His body was found at Swazi's Place in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, a day after he was reported missing.

Meek says the State only has circumstantial evidence

During the first day of her trial at the High Court in Johannesburg on 22 April 2026, Meek maintained her innocence, pleading not guilty to all the charges.

She told the court that she did not know how Jayden-Lee died, claiming that the State’s case rested almost entirely on a single contested piece of evidence.

“At the outset, I record that the State has no direct evidence implicating me in the commission of offences which I am charged and appears to rely on circumstantial evidence from which it seeks to draw inferences based on what the State contends are objective facts,” she said in her statement read out by her legal team.

She also indicated that she intended to take the stand when called upon so that she could give a full account of her actions on the day Jayden-Lee went missing.

What is the single contested piece of evidence?

According to Meek’s defence, the contested piece of evidence is the discovery of Jaden’s school bag inside her apartment.

The State alleged that the schoolbag was found in Jayden’s room, proving that he returned home from school on the day he was reported missing. The bag was found two days after Jayden-Lee’s body was discovered.

Meek claimed that the 11-year-old didn’t return home, despite being dropped off at the complex by his scholar transport. She also denied seeing the bag in the house on the day of her son’s disappearance, adding that members of specialised units and sniffer dogs, as well as family members who entered the apartment during a memorial vigil, noticed the bag.

“It is inconceivable to me that such an item, if it was indeed present and in plain view, would not have been discovered during those searches,” Meek said.

Her defence team argued that the probable inference to be drawn is that the bag was moved, placed or positioned in the location at some stage, thereby calling into question the reliability of the State’s version.

The State has requested a postponement so that it can begin leading witnesses, and the trial will resume on 11 June 2026. Meek will remain behind bars until then.

Jayden-Lee's lifeless body was found outside his home a day after he disappeared. Image: Colored Girls Rock

Source: Facebook

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

A close relative was arrested on 11 July in connection with the murder of Jayden-Lee.

Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.

In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.

Tiffany’s mother, Debbie Dunn, maintained that her daughter was not guilty of killing Jayden-Lee.

Angry community members demanded that Tiffany be given bail so they could deal with her.

Meek maintains that the real killer is out there

Briefly News reported that Meek was denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Anneline Africa in July 2025.

Her lawyer, Noven Naidoo, spoke to the media outside the court about his client's plans after her bail application failed.

Naidoo said Meek wanted to leave no stone unturned in her quest for justice, as she claimed that the real killer was still loose.

Source: Briefly News