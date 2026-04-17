A woman from KwaZulu-Natal will be spending decades behind bars for violating her younger brother

The woman was found guilty of taking advantage of her eight-year-old brother

South Africans welcomed the sentence and condemned the woman, and the National Prosecuting Authority also commented on the suspects

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

South Africans celebrated the sentence of a woman who raped her brother. Images: gorodenkoff and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE, KWAZULU-NATAL– A woman from Osizweni in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, was sentenced to life behind bars for raping her eight-year-old brother four years ago. The boy’s decision to speak up kicked off the wheels of justice.

According to TimesLIVE, the woman’s offences came to light in 2024, two years after she began raping him. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisoon-Raka said that the victim was living with her sister and mother in the mother’s home. The convicted woman committed the incidents when the two were alone, and she threatened the boy to keep silent.

The child spoke up about it at a school awareness programme where children were encouraged to report inappropriate touching. After speaking about it at school, he told his mother, who reported it. The woman pleaded guilty to raping him for two years. The NPA urged caregivers, parents, and communities to continue providing education about their rights and not to be silent about abuse.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens celebrated the sentence, and some were disgusted at how the woman, according to the NPA, violated her position of trust as an older sister.

Cait McKay said:

“Hats off to the mother for reporting her own daughter to authorities. Her son will remember that protection for the rest of his life. Hope her cell buddies are advocates against children’s abuse.”

Tertius was not satisfied.

“Why was this case not treated with the same energy as the 58-year-old pastor in Dobsonville who raped the 12-year-old?”

Shereen Zweide KaLanga replied:

“It’s because it was not exposed on social media like other cases. Most of us are hearing about this for the first time. Most of the time, the family and friends are the ones to initially post, and then the crowd will follow. This is new to most of us, but all perpetrators, whether man or woman, should be treated the same. She deserves what she got.”

Owethu Mno Mnothoza was heartbroken.

“Iyo, hai maan. I feel sorry for the little man who has experienced that.”

Ernestina Theko said:

“Justice served!”

Bonnie Pertunia Mukhwevho said:

“Wonders shall never end in this country.”

Source: Briefly News