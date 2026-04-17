A 43-year-old man was convicted of abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Worcester

A rescue operation led by the Hawks in the Western Cape revealed the child lived with the adult man as his wife

Evidence before the court showed that two local women had alerted a community leader

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A 43-year-old man has been convicted in the Worcester Regional Court. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE, WORCESTER - A 43-year-old man has been convicted in the Worcester Regional Court on multiple charges, including the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl who was found living with him as his wife.

Child was living with an adult man

David Chauke was found guilty on charges of abduction, trafficking in persons, rape, sexual exploitation of a child and contravening the Immigration Act, following a case that stemmed from a rescue operation in 2020. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the girl was rescued during an intelligence-driven operation in Robertson in November 2020. Evidence before the court showed that two local women had alerted a community leader after discovering that the child was living with an adult man.

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They raised concerns that she was being held against her will under the guise of a domestic relationship. Hani said the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team led the probe, which resulted in Chauke's arrest on 13 November 2020. The operation involved a multi-disciplinary team comprising the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, the Department of Social Development and Interpol. The child was removed from the premises during the operation and placed in the care of social services. Chauke remained in custody throughout the trial. The court has postponed the matter for sentencing, which is scheduled for 19 May 2026.

Two local women had alerted a community leader after discovering that the child was living with an adult man. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News